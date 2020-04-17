So if you loved Love Is Blind, and Back With The Ex, sounds like this might be the show to keep you busy during self isolation.

Here's everything we know about your next Netflix binge...

What is Too Hot to Handle?

Think Love Island, but without the freedom of doing bits in the Hideaway or anywhere in fact.

More like this

In this show, 10 young, hot singles from around the world come together and meet on a paradise island, where they'll get to enjoy the holiday of their dreams and get to know each other on another level.

But there's just one little thing - they're not allowed to touch each other!

The aim of this dating show is for singletons to form deeper connections with each other without getting physical.

Initially, there will be $100,000 up for grabs for those who can keep their hands off each other the longest, however, if anyone slips up, this cash prize will go down, which could mean winner(s) could walk away with absolutely nothing.

The official synopsis reads: "10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives— but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.

"No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?"

When is it on?

Too Hot to Handle landed on Netflix on 17th April.

The eight-episode series is now available to stream in its entirety - something many viewers rushed to do during its first day.

Who's the narrator of Too Hot to Handle?

American comedian Desiree Burch lends her humour to the new Netflix series.

Throughout Too Hot to Handle, she's our guide through the drama and always has a one-liner ready to go.

The award-winning comedian has had an extensive career on British and American television and has even starred in her own Netflix series, Flinch, alongside Seann Walsh.

Read more about Desiree Burch...

Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed?

The show is made in Mexico, in a private estate called Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country. Punta Mita is a private peninsula which is situated at the North of Banderas Bay.

The seriously secluded haven is surrounded by over nine miles of Pacific Ocean beaches and coves, making it the perfect place for a hideaway holiday for our cast members. And if you have the money, you can even stay at the Casa Tau retreat.

Read more about the stunning location...

Who's in the cast of Too Hot to Handle?

There's 10 singletons making their way to the retreat, but who are they?

Meet your cast of Too Hot to Handle below...

The cast of Too Hot to Handle

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca comes from Canada and is a travel influencer who previously dated DJ Diplo.

Harry

Age: 21

Australian Harry classes himself as a "giraffe on ice" when it comes to dancing, but give him a couple of drinks and he's a disco queen.

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey's Sharron claims he's a 10 out of 10 and was once crowned Mr Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he has trouble settling down but will that change at the retreat?

David

Age: 28

Londoner David has the brains and the brawn as he is an ex semi-pro rugby player with a first-class degree in engineering. Will he manage to connect in the retreat?

Matthew

Age: 29

Confident Matthew is a deep thinker who loves to skinny dip, but will any of the girls catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz is the alpha-male who always gets what he wants, but is the Too Hot to Handle prize out of his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda is bored of the dating scene and wants something different - which is definitely what she's going to get with Too Hot to Handle!

Nicole

Age: 23

Irish Nicole isn't afraid to speak her mind and will no doubt ruffle a few feathers on the retreat. Will she be able to learn some lessons and find the man of her dreams?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida business student Haley has a tattoo in an "unknown language" that she still doesn't know what it says and is open to getting to know the boys and and the girls - but will she find the one?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex has no problem attracting the men of her dreams, but keeping them is another thing. Can settle down with but can she learn the error of her ways and pick the right man instead of the wrong one?

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it shows all of the drama we can expect over the next coming weeks from the Netflix reality programme.

You can see it here.

What to expect?

Netflix's Love Is Blind

In the past couple of months, Netflix have been serving up some really, juicy dating series that we just can't seem to get enough of.

And if Too Hot To Handle is anything like these, viewers are in for a real treat.

Love Is Blind dropped on the streaming service on February 13th, and the entire world went crazy for the show, which saw couples dating in pods and getting engaged without even seeing each other in the flesh.

Likewise, Back With The Ex had everyone wondering whether the couples were still together after reuniting on the show.

While we love a good dating series like Love Island which takes us through all the steps pretty slowly, we can't help but love an odd concept, which just so happens to work.

These dating series show us the attraction of dating with a difference. From 90 Day Fiance, to Love After Lockup, the weirder the better!

Read our review of Too Hot to Handle, which claims the new series is "cringeworthy, toe-curling and completely addictive".

Advertisement

Too Hot To Handle is now available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.