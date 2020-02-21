Following 12 men and women, the show has seen couples profess their love for another and pop the question without even seeing their other half in the flesh.

Once they've got a ring on it, couples meet in real life and get a chance to test their love out in the real world and see if they'll make it down the aisle.

But, if you loved this show, there are some others which might also take your fancy.

From wild dating to makeovers by a team of experts, RadioTimes.com has got your covered...

90 Day Fiancé

Michael and Angela from TLC's 90 Day Fiancé TLC

One of the things that makes TLC's 90Day Fiancé so interesting is that it isn't actually a competition with a cash prize at the end. These are actually real engaged people, trying to get married when one of the pair is not an American citizen.

The show follows a group of couples who have just 90 days to decide to marry before their foreign fiancé’s visa expires and he or she must leave the country.

From couples who can only communication through a translator app due to language barriers, to dowry payment plans, this show is sure to have you mind blown at the distance people will go to for love.

Love After Lock Up

Like it says on the tin, this series focuses on people trying to find love after being released from prison.

It follows the relationships between civilians and prisoners, which usually started while one of them was incarcerated. After the prisoner is released from jail, the couples try to make things work in the real world.

But, will their love survive once the bars are gone? Or will the inmate ditch their partner once they get a taste of the real world? Series one is currently available to watch on TLC, which can be found on Sky.

Channel 4's First Dates

Channel 4's much-loved dating show throws singles into the dating world at the First Dates Restaurant, where they're sent for dinner with someone they haven't met before.

During the show, French maître d'hôtel and love expert Fred Siriex offers pieces to the camera on the nature of love, romance and dating. At the end of the date, the couples decide whether they want to split the bill or see one another again - which many do, with some even going on to get engaged or start a family together.

The network has also produced two spin-offs, First Dates Hotel, and First Dates Abroad.

First Dates is currently on its 14th series, which airs at 10pm on Channel 4. However, fans can catch up on the previous series on All 4.

Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Fab Five

Although not a dating show, it's one that's sure to tug at your heart strings.

The heartwarming reality show sees a group of gay male professionals, known as the Fab Five, transforming the lives of others through a makeover.

With their very different personalities, the Fab Five are sure to keep you entertained, while opening your eyes on touchy subjects and shedding light on the LGBTQ community.

Seasons one to four are available to stream on Netflix, with season 5 scheduled to drop on the streaming site this year.

Light-hearted, and simplistic, ITVBe's Dinner Date sees individuals picking dates based on a menu they've created.

After choosing three menus, the dater is sent to meet the three dates at their home where they'll wine and dine them - or not, if the meal goes terribly wrong (which it often does).

Once all the dates are complete, the dater must pick one of the cooks to go for a three-course meal with, while the unlucky lovers will be sent a ready-meal.

Season 8 is currently showing on weekdays from 8pm on ITVBe.

But, if like us, you can't get enough of the culinary, dating show, you can tune into it daily as the network frequently shows re-runs of series throughout the day.

Dress to Impress

Another ITVBe spesh, this series see daters picking their date based on outfits they've chosen for them. Potential suitors go around the shopping mall with the same budget and are tasked with finding an outfit for one blind date.

Each round, one dater is eliminated until there is only one person standing, after which the two individuals will get to meet, with one wearing the outfit that has been picked out for them.

But, will their love for similar fashion mean they have other things in common?

The dating show airs daily on ITVBe, and can also be watched on the ITV Hub.

The Circle

Similar to the Love Is Blind format - where individuals don't get to see each other - the UK's The Circle will leave you mind blown.

Not specifically a dating show - although some contestants have formed romantic connections - the series sees contestants communicate via a social media network known as "The Circle".

However, it's up to the contestants whether they want to be their true self or an alter-ego when they go online.

Hailed by some as a mixture of Black Mirror, Catfish and Big Brother, competitors only get to meet one other contestant in person when they're voted out of The Circle.

Series one and two are available to watch on demand on All 4, with series three yet to be confirmed.

Love Is Blind is available to watch on Netflix now