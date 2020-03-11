Advertisement

Before reuniting, they'd broken up a total of six times, averaging about once a year, and Erik even tried to pay for Lauren to get a boob job on one of her birthdays (what?)

Nevertheless, Erik was keen to get his girl back and he did a pretty good job at trying to win her over.

However, it was just a little too late for Lozza, who decided to walk away from him for good.

We guess once an ex, always an ex in this case!

Back With the Ex is available to stream on Netflix now