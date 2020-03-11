Are any of the couples from Back With the Ex still together?
From Cam and Kate to Erik and Lauren, here's where the Back With The Ex couples are now
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at 3:00 pm
Erik and Lauren
There didn't seem like there was much hope for Erik and Lauren to start with.
Before reuniting, they'd broken up a total of six times, averaging about once a year, and Erik even tried to pay for Lauren to get a boob job on one of her birthdays (what?)
Nevertheless, Erik was keen to get his girl back and he did a pretty good job at trying to win her over.
However, it was just a little too late for Lozza, who decided to walk away from him for good.
We guess once an ex, always an ex in this case!
Back With the Ex is available to stream on Netflix now
