Of course, Paige chose to split the cash prize with Finn, meaning each walked away with £25,000.

Here's where the final four placed and what they made of their time on the series.

Winners - Paige and Finn

Love Island's Paige and Finn (©ITV)

Paige and Finn have been together since the early days of Love Island, when bombshell Finn surprised Paige with his banter. The pair went quickly from strength-to-strength and once they survived Casa Amor, became official. Finn told Paige he loved her during the prom and they topped off their time on Love Island by coming first place. Speaking about getting to the final, Paige joked: "It must be you carrying the team!" Finn corrected: "No, I put it down to her."

More like this

Runners up - Siannise and Luke T

Love Island's Siannise and Luke T (©ITV)

Siannise found her Prince Charming in the form of Luke T when he arrived with Luke M just before Casa Amor. Neither had their heads turned and thankfully reunited with a big kiss. They became favourites with fans, who placed them second. Bristolian Siannise said of her decision to pursue Luke T: "It was his smile and I just wanted to know more." Luke added: "I think she was just my type - family oriented, naturally beautiful, so kind and compassionate. I knew she was the one."

Third place - Demi and Luke M

Love Island's Luke and Demi (ITV)

After they both had a turbulent road on Love Island, Demi and Luke M found each other and quickly became fan favourites. After finding out they finished third on the 2020 series, Demi said: "It's brilliant, I didn't even think we'd be here. I feel like we appreciate each other even more because we've been on different journeys and obstacles." Luke M shared: "We've been on different paths and you don't know what was going to happen. I'm happy I found her."

Fourth place - Jess and Ched

Love Island's Jess and Ched (ITV)

Jess and Ched got together in Casa Amor but their connection kept them all the way through to the final. Speaking of their feat, Jess said: "It's just something you don't expect, you expect to come in and just be in a couple of weeks. It's so good." Ched added about his experience: "I thought I would come in and be there two or three days and then go home! Pretty good."

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants