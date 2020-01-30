Check out her powerful voice in action below:

See who Luke is joining with our full Love Island 2020 contestants list.

Here's everything you need to know about Luke T.

More like this

Luke Trotman - Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Semi-pro footballer and student

In three words: "Energetic, positive and smiley"

Instagram: @luketroytrotman

Coupled up with: Siannise

Luke T's time in the Love Island villa so far...

Luke T entered as a bombshell with Luke M and immediately set the girls' pulses racing.

The cheeky chap said he was going to get to know everyone, but had his eye on a couple in particular.

And thankfully, he got to take one of them as the public decided he would take Siannise Fudge out for a night away from the villa.

However, Luke found interest from Rebecca Gormley and in a shock recoupling, she chose him over Connagh Howard.

But recently, Luke suggested there was some drama on the horizon as he admitted he was having some doubts about his relationship with Rebecca.

He then decided he had a soft spot for Siannise and decided to pursue her - later coupling up together.

What is Luke T looking for in a partner?

Luke T says his ideal woman is "intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly," in other words his celebrity crush: actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

"I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them."

"I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after."

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Luke T's worst habit?

"I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I’m overly competitive too."

What is Luke T's definition of the “bro code”?

"You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. In the Villa, you’ve got to back yourself. I’m quite relaxed."

Will Luke T stay loyal to his partner in the villa?

"I don’t have a wandering eye, I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open."

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm