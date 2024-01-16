Who is Callum Jones? Love Island: All Stars contestant who dated Molly Smith
Callum was part of the starting line-up for the show's first winter edition in 2020.
Our evenings are much better now that we have our dose of Love Island, following the start of Love Island: All Stars.
The new series kicked off on Monday 15th January, and we were met with multiple twists, one of those being the arrival of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith.
The duo, who reportedly split in September 2023, arrived separately at the end of the first episode to find that they'd both decided to sign up for the show, which is giving former Islanders another chance at finding love.
Callum now gets to choose which one of the ladies in this year's line-up he'd like to couple up with, and Molly isn't off limits.
So, will Callum choose to rekindle things with Molly?
Or could there be a new romance on the cards for him?
Read on for everything you need to know about Callum Jones as he returns to Love Island.
Read more:
- All the Love Island couples still together – and those that have definitely split
- Jake Cornish ‘quits Love Island villa’ after being coupled up with Liberty
Callum Jones - key facts
Age: 27
Job: Scaffolder
In three words: Energetic, caring and up for a laugh
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Season: 6
Who is Callum?
Callum is a reality TV star, who became famous after appearing in season 6 of Love Island.
He was initially in a couple with Shaughna Phillips and things looked to be going well until Eve Gale poached him. He soon returned to Shaughna, but when Rebecca Gormley entered the villa and went straight for Callum, this caused more tension between him and Shaughna.
Nevertheless, he stuck it out with Shaughna, but things changed for good when he went to Casa Amor and met Molly Smith. He ended up taking Molly back to the main villa, and they left the show together on day 38.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What happened with Callum and Molly?
Following Love Island, Callum and Molly went on to date for over three years, moving in together and even adopting two dogs.
The pair reportedly split in September 2023, with a source telling The Sun: "It's really sad news, as they were a sweet couple together, but it's over."
For more on what happened with Callum and Molly, click the link.
Why is Callum returning to Love Island: All Stars?
Having recently becoming single, it looks like Callum is looking for his new, special someone.
"Series six scaffolder Callum is newly single and looking to lay foundations for the future #LoveIsland #AllStars", the show wrote on the official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Love Island: All Stars continues Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.