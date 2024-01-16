The duo, who reportedly split in September 2023, arrived separately at the end of the first episode to find that they'd both decided to sign up for the show, which is giving former Islanders another chance at finding love.

Callum now gets to choose which one of the ladies in this year's line-up he'd like to couple up with, and Molly isn't off limits.

So, will Callum choose to rekindle things with Molly?

Or could there be a new romance on the cards for him?

Read on for everything you need to know about Callum Jones as he returns to Love Island.

Read more:

Callum Jones - key facts

Callum. ITV

Age: 27

Job: Scaffolder

In three words: Energetic, caring and up for a laugh

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Season: 6

Who is Callum?

Callum is a reality TV star, who became famous after appearing in season 6 of Love Island.

He was initially in a couple with Shaughna Phillips and things looked to be going well until Eve Gale poached him. He soon returned to Shaughna, but when Rebecca Gormley entered the villa and went straight for Callum, this caused more tension between him and Shaughna.

Nevertheless, he stuck it out with Shaughna, but things changed for good when he went to Casa Amor and met Molly Smith. He ended up taking Molly back to the main villa, and they left the show together on day 38.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened with Callum and Molly?

Callum and Molly. ITV

Following Love Island, Callum and Molly went on to date for over three years, moving in together and even adopting two dogs.

The pair reportedly split in September 2023, with a source telling The Sun: "It's really sad news, as they were a sweet couple together, but it's over."

For more on what happened with Callum and Molly, click the link.

Why is Callum returning to Love Island: All Stars?

Having recently becoming single, it looks like Callum is looking for his new, special someone.

"Series six scaffolder Callum is newly single and looking to lay foundations for the future #LoveIsland #AllStars", the show wrote on the official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Love Island: All Stars continues Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.