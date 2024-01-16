As many Love Island fans are aware, Molly and Callum first met on the first winter edition of the show back in 2020 and a lot of stunned viewers were under the impression the couple were still together.

So, what actually went down between the pair? Read on for a breakdown of Molly and Callum's Love Island journey and their subsequent split.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened between Molly and Callum on Love Island?

Callum Jones was first introduced to Love Island viewers in 2020 when he appeared as part of the original male line-up. He and Shaughna Phillips quickly coupled up with one another and things were going well between the couple until the infamous Casa Amor.

During Casa Amor, Callum got to know bombshell Molly Smith and, in turn, brought her back to the villa, leaving Shaughna single as she had chosen to stay loyal to Callum.

Callum and Molly on Love Island in 2020. ITV

Both Callum and Molly were dumped from the villa on day 38, however they continued their relationship on the outside and became a power couple. The pair moved in together and adopted two dogs.

"We are perfect. We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely," Callum previously told MailOnline. "There [are] other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together."

However after a three year relationship, the couple reportedly broke up in September 2023.

"It's really sad news as they were a sweet couple together, but it's over," an insider told The Sun.

Molly Smith on Love Island: All Stars. ITV

Molly and Callum have since come face to face with one another in the Love Island villa, and it seems neither of them had a clue the other would be in there.

It was reported by The Sun days before the launch that the pair had been "lined up" for the show.

A source told the publication: "It'll be a shock for both of them when they come face to face in the villa – they only recently split and it was heartbreaking.

"They were both so sad after the break up – there's no animosity, so it's on the cards they could fall back in love in the villa."

Love Island: All Stars continues Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.