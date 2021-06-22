Who is Liberty Poole? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who knows her way around a Nando’s

Bust out your water bottle and settle in for the long haul journey of love in the sun as Love Island 2021 is almost upon us – and we now have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants to check out ahead of the show’s big launch night.

Amongst the contestants for 2021 are a social media footballer, the first disabled Love Island contestant and, in the case of Liberty Poole, a Nando’s waitress with some interesting tales to tell about her experiences working there.

But how will Liberty fair with all the other people that will be joining her in the villa this year? Only time will tell but for now, here is all we know about Liberty Poole!

Liberty Poole – Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Waitress and Marketing Student

From: Birmingham

Instagram: @libertypoolex

Why does Liberty want to take part in Love Island?

There are a number of reasons why Liberty thought taking part in the show was a good idea. Love is definitely on her mind, but so is making new friendships and having some fun – we think she could be a real ball of energy in that villa!

“I’ve never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience. Obviously, I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well. I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

What does Liberty do for work?

Liberty is a waitress who worked for Nando’s and if you thought that she may be chatted up from time to time while working there you would be correct – she has even been proposed to by a customer which is definitely a bold move.

“I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped like a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!

“He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like, ‘Will you marry me?’. But in his hand, it was a charity support badge, not a diamond ring. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!”

What is Liberty looking for in a partner?

Liberty knows where she has gone wrong with her choice of romantic partner before and she is looking to change that up going forward.

“I like a tall, alpha male, confident, cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously, that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.”

We suspect she may need to watch herself – player types have a history of turning up on Love Island!

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.