Fans have become accustomed to Casa Amor – a secret second villa, filled with so-called "bombshell" contestants – providing an unpredictable midseason shake-up, as loyalties are tested and new pairings are formed.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that this won't feature in the All Stars series, with executive producer Mike Spencer instead teasing never-before-seen twists to push the experienced contestants out of their comfort zone.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He explained: "We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This [will] give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways.

"We have four hidden single beds in the lounge, so make of that what you will."

Georgia Steel, Chris Taylor and Kaz Kamwi. ITV

Another factor that led to the axing of Casa Amor was a shorter runtime for the All Stars series, which will clock in at only five weeks as opposed to the usual two-month stretch.

Spencer added: "Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

Read more:

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."

After much speculation, the Love Island All Stars line-up was officially confirmed at the start of the week, with Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Steel and Chris Taylor among those returning to the villa.

Love Island All Stars kicks off on ITV1 and ITV2 on Monday 15th January. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.