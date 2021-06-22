Who is Kaz Kamwi? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is a social media fashion blogger.

The extra-long wait to return to the villa is almost over as Love Island 2021 is about to start and if you are wondering who will be making up the batch of contestants for the launch night, we have good news – the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants has been revealed.

Joining the show for 2021 is the first disabled Love Island contestant, a luxury event planner and, in the case of Kaz, a fashion blogger who has seen her star rise on TikTok.

But how will Kaz do in the villa, and will she be able to find love in sunny Majorca? Only time will tell but for now, here is all we know about Kaz Kamwi!

Kaz Kamwi – Key Facts

Age: 26

Job: Fashion Blogger

From: Essex

Instagram: @kazkamwi

Why does Kaz want to take part in Love Island?

Kaz gave a short but sweet response when asked this question, saying: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?” That’s some sound logic!

She is also showing her brave side by signing up to be put in the spotlight. “I am quite a daring person. I like to meet new people. And meeting someone I could have a romantic connection with would be so nice.”

What does Kaz do for work?

Kaz works in the fashion world and has been blogging about clothes on social media. “I create content on social media for brands and my followers. TikTok is great – so new and fresh.”

And she continued to hone her social media skills while in lockdown, saying: “I learnt how to edit videos. I didn’t get into the banana bread thing. I learned that I enjoy walking… did a lot of that. I learnt TikTok dances.” As did we Kaz!

What is Kaz looking for in a partner?

“Looks-wise, really well-groomed. Someone who is driven enjoys what they’re doing, has a passion. Someone who is not overly charming, but has enough confidence.

She also says that she is “really, really competitive. A game of Connect Four, I don’t lose, ever. I’m not a sore loser though. I’m good at chess as well.”

Just from our own experiences, we advise that Kaz and any potential partner never sit down for a game of Monopoly.

