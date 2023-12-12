Maya Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore as host last year, will be back to welcome this year's line-up in the South African villa.

As usual, we can expect lots of fun challenges, coupling up and a fair bit of mugging off, before the first ever winners of Love Island All Stars are revealed.

While ITV are yet to confirm which stars will be returning, rumours have been swirling, with the likes of Ovie Soko, Michael Griffiths and more said to be making a comeback.

The show's executive producer Mike Spencer even said that he'd love to see fan-favourite Maura Higgins back on Love Island.

We'll update you right here as soon as we know for sure which islanders will return for the all-stars series.

In the meantime, read on for everything we know so far about who's speculated to be joining the line-up.

Love Island All Stars 2024 rumoured line-up

Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko. Getty Images

Age: 32

Season: Love Island UK season 5

Instagram: oviesoko

Everyone's fave islander, Ovie Soko, is rumoured to be making a return.

According to an insider, the basketball player has been signed up along with Michael Griffiths as the "angel" and "devil" of their series.

"Ovie and Michael emerged as the angel and devil of series five and both, for their own reasons, made tremendous TV," the source said.

"Both remain seriously hot property with the ladies and Ovie especially is an icon among the Love Island fandom. They'll make amazing signings for All Stars if ITV are able to get their signing across the line."

Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffiths. Getty Images

Age: 27

Season: Love Island UK season 5

Instagram: mac_griffiths_

Michael Griffiths has been tipped for Love Island All Stars.

Michael originally took part in season 5 back in 2019 and formed a close relationship with Amber Gill. He left her for Joanna Chimonides during Casa Amor, however, and Amber went on to win the show with Greg O'Shea.

Michael, who now works as a transformation coach and presenter, is said to have signed up for the show alongside Ovie.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins. Getty Images

Age: 33

Season: Love Island UK season 5

Instagram: @maurahiggins

Fan-favourite Maura Higgins could be on her way back to the villa.

Ahead of the season, the show's executive producer Mike Spencer revealed that he'd love to for Maura to come back, saying: "I had breakfast with her the other day. She's so funny. She's amazing, so I’d love to see her on it."

Theo Campbell

Theo Campbell. Getty Images

Age: 32

Season: Love Island UK season 3

Instagram: theo_campbell91

Theo is said to be returning to the villa for what would be his second stint on the ITV2 dating show. Theo rose to fame on season 3 of Love Island UK back in 2017, and quickly became a fan-favourite for his saying it how it is.

During an episode, which saw Jonny Mitchell dumped from the villa, he hilariously advised Tyla Carr that she could also leave with him instead of crying ... awks.

Theo's cheeky one-liners will be welcomed by fans.

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel. Getty Images

Age: 25

Season: Love Island UK season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Instagram: geesteelx

She's loyal to Love Island, and Georgia Steel is said to be proving just that with the 25-year-old believed to be returning to the villa for a third time.

Georgia originally took part in season 4 back in 2018. She was later dumped from the villa, following relations with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird. In November 2023, she took part in the first season of Love Island Games.

They do say that three is a magic number!

Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor. Getty Images

Age: 27

Season: Love Island UK season 10

Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_

'Messy Mitch' is rumoured to be making a comeback on Love Island All Stars. The 27-year-old engineer from Sheffield caused quite the stir on season 10.

He was originally in a couple with Molly Marsh, but she left him for Zachariah Noble and he later went on to play the field with Abi Moores and Ella Barnes. Despite leaving the show with Ella B, the pair later split and he's thought to still be single, despite reuniting with Abs.

Scott van-der-Sluis

Scott van-der-Sluis. Getty Images

Age: 22

Season: Love Island UK season 10, Love Island USA season 5, and Love Island Games season 1

Instagram: scottvds17

And the award for the most Love Island appearances goes to... Mr Scott van-der-Sluis!

The footballer is rumoured to be going on Love Island for the fourth time, following his appearances on the UK and US seasons, and Love Island Games.

Love Island All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.

