Now, almost ten years later, she's one of twelve singletons jetting off to South Africa for Love Island's first ever All Stars series.

Hannah Elizabeth - key facts

Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth ITV

Name: Hannah Elizabeth

Age: 33

Job: Social media influencer

From: Liverpool

Season: 1

Instagram: @hannahelizinsta

Who is Hannah Elizabeth?

Hannah Elizabeth is a social media influencer.

Prior to Love Island, she worked as a glamour model and Playboy bunny.

Hannah Elizabeth. ITV ITV

What season of Love Island was Hannah Elizabeth on?

Hannah was part of the very first season of Love Island back in 2015.

She got all the way to second place with Jon Clark, but sadly, they have since parted ways.

Is Hannah Elizabeth on Instagram?

Yes! You can catch her posts and various brand collaborations at @hannahelizinsta.

Why did Hannah Elizabeth decide to return for Love Island: All Stars?

Hannah just couldn't resist the offer of returning where it all began.

She said: "I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again," she said. "I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again."

