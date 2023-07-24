In addition to an epic marketing campaign and its feminist premise, the massive buzz around the movie can also be attributed to its star-studded cast, which features literally everyone you love and sees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead the way as the stereotypical Barbie and Ken.

They're joined by a ton of other stars, including Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa and Issa Rae as different Barbies, and Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Scott Evans as different Kens, to name just a few.

But those who’ve watched the film will have spotted one slightly more unexpected famous face amongst the roster.

Chris Taylor, who is known for appearing on ITV’s Love Island in 2019, also appears in the film.

Robbie has made no secret of the fact she’s a Love Island superfan and previously opened up about her adoration for the dating show back 2021, revealing it was “a big part of [her] life”.

Talking to People, she revealed she found the show “fascinating”, adding: “If I had to pick a favourite season, I’d say season three. If I had to pick favourite contestants of all time, I’d probably say Liv [Olivia Atwood] from season three and Maura [Higgins] from season five."

So, how did the former Love Island star land a role in the hottest movie of the summer? Read on for everything you need to know about Chris Taylor's Barbie role.

Who does Chris Taylor play in Barbie?

The star appears in the middle of the movie as a version of Ken, when he delivers his only line: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

He might not quite be on the level of Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Li, who all have major parts, but he nevertheless does have a role in the movie.

How did Love Island's Chris Taylor get a role in the Barbie movie?

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie. Warner Bros/Jaap Buitendijk

Taylor previously spoke out about how he bagged the role, revealing it came about after he had a conversation with Robbie about, er, genitalia.

Yep, that's right, folks. Taylor explained that, along with fellow islanders, he was invited to a premiere and afterparty with Robbie who "literally came over and gave me a hug and knew my name, it was really weird."

Taylor and Robbie then began to chat about penises, as it was the topic of conversation from another partygoer.

The star explained to OK Magazine: "So I basically went down the route of telling her about my mate who’s got a micropenis."

He continued: "So I informed her of that, and we had a little chat about micropenises, which was lovely and quite funny.

"And then I went on to tell her about my dad’s mate whose balls are so big, he can carry 12 bottles of Budweiser on his ball sack like a tray."

After that, Warner Bros asked him to audition for Barbie, and the rest is history.

Adding that he's pretty certain Robbie landed him the role, he added: "I'm fairly certain that's how it went down, but the only confirmation I've really got is that her husband Tom Ackerley said to me at the premiere that Margot was like: 'We have to get Chris in this film.'"

Barbie is now showing in UK cinemas.

