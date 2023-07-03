"She has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on C S Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia - but she wasn’t likely to make another movie about a toy," reads the profile, with Gerwig adding: "It would have to be something that has some strange hook in me, that feels like it goes to the marrow.

"I don’t know if there’s a doll that anyone is as mad at."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix spent nine figures in 2018 to acquire the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia, with three of the novels already having been adapted by Walt Disney Pictures between 2005 and 2010, which starred Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy and Liam Neeson, among others.

Of the seven novels, only The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of The Dawn Treader have made it to the big screen, which leaves a lot of content for Gerwig's reboots to explore.

Gerwig is no stranger to a book adaptation, and if her version of Little Women is anything to go by, we should look forward to good things from her take on Narnia.

The hotly-anticipated Barbie, which will land in cinemas on 21st July, will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

A synopsis for the movie suggests that Barbie will be expelled from Barbie Land "for not being perfect enough", leading to the doll setting off on "an adventure in the real world".

