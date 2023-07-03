Featuring alongside a range of actors from across the globe, Dyer will lead this tale of tension and intrigue, promising an unpredictable affair from start to finish.

To get a taste of what’s to come, we have been treated to our first look at the actor and presenter’s, ahem, hotly-anticipated return to the dramatic scene - with the first trailer releasing today.

Watch the intriguing new clip below.

The series is set during bushfire season in Australia, and sees old friends going head-to-head as temperatures rise - both literally and metaphorically.

As per the Channel 5 synopsis: “Heat unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families, who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation.

“As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.”

Starring alongside Dyer is Scottish-born actor and presenter Darren McMullen (Doctor Doctor, Christmas on the Farm), Jane Allsop (House Husbands), Pia Miranda (Wentworth, Mustangs FC) and Olympia Valance (Playing for Keeps).

Australia Directors’ Guild Award winner and Neighbours veteran Kate Kendall will be heading the reins as director.

Heat will debut on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 11th July and feature nightly until Friday 14th July.

