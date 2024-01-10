You'll be able to find out from January 15, when Chris arrives in South Africa along with the rest of the Love Island: All Stars 2024 line-up.

Chris Taylor - key facts

Chris Taylor. ITV

Age: 33

From: Leicester

Job: Business Development Manager

Season: 5

Instagram: @christaylorofficial

Who is Chris Taylor?

Chris Taylor is a former business development manager. But these days, he's better known as an influencer and for his cameo as a Ken in the Barbie movie.

What season of Love Island was Chris Taylor on?

For season 5, Chris's tenure in the villa was short and sweet — arriving on day 37 and leaving on day 52. But he made enough of an impact to catch Maura Higgins's eye after they both left the villa — but the whirlwind romance didn't last very long.

Hopefully, Chris has more luck in South Africa.

Is Chris Taylor on Instagram?

Yes, but don't take it for granted. You can find him on @christaylorofficial.

Why is Chris returning for Love Island: All Stars?

Chris Taylor. ITV ITV

This time around, Chris has two goals: to stay longer than fifteen days, and to get pied a little bit less.

"I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time," he said. "I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record.

"I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions."

Was Chris Taylor in the Barbie movie?

Karwai Tang/WireImage Karwai Tang / Getty Images.

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you — Chris Taylor really did make a small cameo as a Ken in the Barbie movie. Nobody is a bigger Love Island fan that Barbie herself, as Chris explained how a chance meeting with Margot Robbie led to his cameo in the movie.

