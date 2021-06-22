Who is Jake Cornish? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is a jack of all trades

After missing the summer for 2020 due to the pandemic, Love Island 2021 is almost upon us and we now have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants so we know exactly who will be entering the famous villa when the show starts next week.

Amongst the contestants for 2021 is the first disabled Love Island contestant, a luxury event planner and, in the case of Jake, a water engineer who describes himself as a jack of all trades and a guy that is out to have some fun.

But how will Jake do in the villa, and is love on the cards for him? Only time will tell but for now, here is all we know about Jake Cornish!

Jake Cornish – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Water Engineer

From: Weston-super-Mare

Instagram: @jakecornish7

Why does Jake want to take part in Love Island?

Jake is very to the point when explaining his reasoning for taking part in the show, saying: “I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

But while he is in the villa, he does think he will miss various things about the outside world. “[I will miss] my mum and my nieces. They’re lush. I’ll miss the lads but I’m sure they’ll enjoy watching me making a t*t out of myself.”

What does Jake do for work?

“I’m basically a handyman, a jack of all trades just not electrics! I don’t go near electric.”

That’s all Jake has to say about his job, but considering he has his job title down as a water engineer then we agree it is probably best he stays clear of all things electric.

But don’t think that just because Jake is light on words that he will not be a fun figure in the villa as it seems he will be quite the opposite. “My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.”

What is Jake looking for in a partner?

Some trust issues could cause Jake a problem in his hunt for somebody’s heart, but the main thing he is looking for in the villa is fun.

“Looks-wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. [I want] someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

Are we the only ones getting a hint of a player vibe from Jake? Careful, ladies!

