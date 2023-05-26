We always had a feeling that the music for the film was going to be an event in and of itself, but it's only been confirmed with the line-up which boasts the likes of Haim, Ice Spice, Tame Impala and executive music producer for the film, Mark Ronson.

If you too are counting down the days until Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie lands in cinemas this July, you'll be pleased to know that the excitement is only building after the release of an extended main trailer and the artist line-up for the official soundtrack.

A couple of the film's stars, Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling, will also be lending their musical talents to the soundtrack, with them pair also playing the roles of Mermaid Barbie and Ken.

The first tune from the soundtrack has now been released, with Dua Lipa's Dance the Night available to stream everywhere now, and the official Barbie The Album coming very soon.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Barbie movie soundtrack

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Warner Bros Pictures

The line-up of artists featuring on the anticipated soundtrack have now been unveiled with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX and Tame Impala being just a few of those slated to appear.

The list of confirmed artists include:

Ava Max

Charli XCX

Dominic Fike

Dua Lipa

Fifty Fifty

Gayle

Haim

Ice Spice

Kali

Karol G

Khalid

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

PinkPantheress

Ryan Gosling

Tame Impala

The Kid LAROI

Of course, this is just one wave of artists confirmed to appear, with the online rumour mill suggesting that many more stars are set to be announced for a second part of the album.

Some of the names rumoured to appear on the soundtrack include Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But, of course, this remains mere speculation at this point.

The already exciting line-up of artists teases some catchy musical tunes that'll come from the film, not least Nicki Minaj's remix of Aqua's Barbie World, which became a global sensation in 1997.

A snippet of Minaj's verse can be heard at the end of the newly-released main trailer, with the iconic "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world" being remixed.

The Instagram post announcing the "Barbie news" line-up definitely does suggest that more names are to come, with it stating: "More Barbies and Kens to be announced..."

According to Pitchfork, the full track list includes future hits like I'm Just Ken from film star Gosling, who also lent his vocal talents to 2016 award-winning La La Land.

The track list for Barbie the movie is as follows:

1. Lizzo - Pink

2. Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

3. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice - Barbie World [with Aqua]

4. Charli XCX - Speed Drive

5. Karol G – Watati [Ft. Aldo Ranks]

6. TBA

7. Tame Impala - Journey to the Real World

8. Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

9. Dominic Fike - Hey Blondie

10. HAIM - Home

11. TBA

12. The Kid Laroi - Forever & Again

13. Khalid - Silver Platter

14. PinkPantheress - Angel

15. Gayle - Butterflies

16. Ava Max - Choose Your Fighter

17. Fifty Fifty - Barbie Dreams [Ft. Kali]

How to listen to the Barbie movie soundtrack

To mark the special occasion, there's a special website that's been set up just for the official movie soundtrack.

As of now, you can listen to the new and only single that's been released from it, Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, on a fun interactive record player. Check it out at barbiethealbum.com.

There, you can also pre-save and pre-order the album either on your streaming service of choice or as a limited edition vinyl, cassette or CD. Talk about retro, right?

The album will be released along with the movie on Friday 21st July 2023 - so mark your calendars.

