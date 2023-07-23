This would put Barbie at the number one spot for the year to date, beating out The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146.3 million US box office debut.

This may mean that Greta Gerwig's Barbie comfortably beats Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, but that does not mean its opening weekend rival has been a disappointment – far from it.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie Warner Bros/Jaap Buitendijk

In fact, Oppenheimer is reportedly looking at a $77 million weekend in the US, which would be Nolan's third-biggest US debut (not adjusted for inflation) behind The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight.

Internationally Oppenheimer is projected to earn $88.9 million across its opening weekend, which would give the film a worldwide debut of $165.9 million.

Both films will no doubt have been partly buoyed by Barbenheimer, an online phenomenon suggesting people should see both distinctly different movies back-to-back.

One person who has come out in favour of this double-bill is Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, who said in a recent interview: ""I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don't know what the debate is about, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either.

"My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain."

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both in UK cinemas now.

