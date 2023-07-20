He continued: "I love the films, it would be an amazing privilege to do one. At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working within a particular set of constraints.

"And so you have to have the right attitude towards that, it has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints, because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.

"It's the kind of responsibility I felt very much taking on Batman."

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. 2021 Danjaq, LLC & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Nolan continued: "You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively. So, as a writer, casting, everything, that's the full package. You’d have to be really needed, you'd have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character.

"Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do."

Read more:

The future of Bond is currently uncertain, with no director attached to the next film and no star currently announced to take on the role.

Director Quentin Tarantino recently made his own thoughts clear on where he thinks the franchise should go next, saying that "so many of the books have these really classic names and really classic adventures" and that "for the most part, a lot of them, they never did the book. They never did the stories."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "They took the plot line and maybe the Bond girl or maybe the villain and then just went their own way. Tom Mankiewicz just goes his own way. He did the writing for a lot of them.

"I think they should not remake the movies but actually just do the books, but do them the way they were written. And those would all be brand new."

Oppenheimer is coming to UK cinemas on 21st July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.