Tarantino was speaking with Deadline 's Baz Bamigboye when the topic of Bond came up, and the director was clear about the direction the film series should head in.

Quentin Tarantino, who is currently in development on his final directorial effort The Movie Critic, has given his thoughts on where the Bond franchise should head next.

He said: "I mean, they always start from scratch when it comes to somebody new, because that’s saying somebody couldn’t have been going through the stuff that happened in Thunderball, alright?

"I’ll tell you, I actually have a thought process about this. What I think they should do, and I’ve been thinking they should do this for a long time, is so many of the books have these really classic names and really classic adventures. And for the most part, a lot of them, they never did the book. They never did the stories."

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Columbia Pictures

He continued: "They took the plot line and maybe the Bond girl or maybe the villain and then just went their own way. Tom Mankiewicz just goes his own way. He did the writing for a lot of them.

"I think they should not remake the movies but actually just do the books, but do them the way they were written. And those would all be brand new."

Read more:

However, when pushed as to whether he would consider making a Bond film himself, Tarantino said: "No, because The Movie Critic is my last motion picture, OK?!"

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following Daniel Craig's departure from his role as Bond, it is still unclear just who will be putting on the tuxedo next, although plenty of names have been circulating.

Tom Hanks has said that, for his money, Idris Elba should be offered the role, while Rupert Friend, who was previously in contention but ultimately stepped away because of his young age, has said: "Maybe I’ve got the scars and the bruises now."

James Bond films including No Time to Die, Casino Royale and many more are available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and pay £8.99 per month after that.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.