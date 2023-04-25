Although women haven’t always been considered the strong points in Tarantino’s nine films, that’s all changing this June when Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men hits the stage in Hammersmith. Featuring scenes, songs and characters from the works of this renowned director, the play is an “action-packed, eclectic meta-musical that brings the Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe to centre stage".

Forget the path of a righteous man because this summer, the women are taking over London to perform Tarantino Live – a new musical based on the works of director Quentin Tarantino.

It promises to be a “one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled performance" that follows a group of women called the Fox Force Five as they set out to destroy evil and reclaim the Tarantino movies for themselves.

The show originally took place in Los Angeles in 2021, and to a great response from reviewers. Now, it’s heading across the pond so we would recommend preparing yourself for plenty of blood, guts and that phrase Samuel L Jackson seems to have trademarked.

In case you need reminding, Tarantino’s nine (or 10 to some) films are as follows: Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

From Reservoir in 1992 to Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in 2019, Tarantino has built an empire with his cinematic universe. Full of faithfully returning actors, stand-out soundtracks and off-the-charts violence, his films have received Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, as well as huge box office success.

With many different genres explored, from Western to war epic to dark comedy, this musical is likely to have a lot of range. So, to put it simply, if you don’t get tickets we will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Tarantino Live 2023?

Tarantino Live is described as “an immersive cabaret experience based on the Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe”.

It sees five fierce women, including Jackie Brown, Beatrix Kiddo and Mia Wallace, join forces and take down the evil men who inhabit Tarantino’s films.

Featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the nine movies, the musical constantly switches setting and character. It also includes live rock n’ roll versions of some of the films' best scores, so we’re guessing that Stuck in the Middle and C’est La Vie will show up at some point!

How long is Tarantino Live on for in 2023?

Tarantino Live will be on stage from Tuesday 6th June until Sunday 13th August 2023. On Tuesdays to Fridays there will be a 7:30pm show, and on weekends there will be an evening performance and an afternoon matinee, with each performance lasting two hours.

Note that there is an age restriction on the performance of 16+, so there’s likely to be plenty of violence, gore and strong language.

Where is Tarantino Live 2023?

The musical is taking place at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith. This is just a 10-minute walk from Hammersmith station which is available on the District, Piccadilly, Circle, and Hammersmith & City lines.

The studio is a performing arts theatre that also contains a cinema, café and restaurant – so you can get your hands on a Royale with Cheese no problem.

How to get tickets to Tarantino Live

Tickets for Tarantino Live are on sale now at Fever. They went live at midday today (Tuesday 25th April) – and we dare you, we double-dare you, to miss out!

