The Going Out team love looking at experiences to do across the UK; it not only gives us inspiration for activities for ourselves, but our research offers you the most interesting experiences for a good price in a range of top cities. We’ve put together guides on the best experience days for couples and the best hen do and stag do experiences , just to name a few.

An experience is a brilliant way to celebrate a special milestone, and can make sure you remember that day for years to come. Giving the gift of an experience is also a lovely way to spend more time with the birthday person, whether that’s one-on-one or with your group of friends – plus, it keeps the party going for longer!

We also like to try out the experiences we suggest for ourselves, and you can read all about them in our BBC Earth Experience review and 2:22 A Ghost Story review.

Below, you’ll find experiences that would be perfect to gift as a birthday present in the following categories: for friends, for couples, events in London, and unique birthday experiences. Activities range from open air cinemas and West End brunches, to bubble football and a 3km zipline adventure. So, no matter what your friend group or loved one is like, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

A lot of the experiences below are for two or four people, but you shouldn’t let that limit you. Experience websites such as Buyagift, Red Letter Days and Virgin Experience Days offer experiences for one, two or four people, so simply add to your basket the number of experiences which make up your party size.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Jump to:

Best experience birthday gifts 2023 at a glance:

Best experience birthday gifts to give in 2023

Birthday experience gifts to do with friends

ABBA Voyage

Ticketmaster

Do you want to be shining like the sun and smiling, having fun? Of course you do! So, head on down to the purpose-built ABBA Voyage arena for an unforgettable night of dancing and singing along to your favourite hits.

The four members of ABBA – Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid – have recorded their voices and body movements to be transformed into 3D avatars (or as fans are cleverly calling them, ‘ABBAtars’) which perform ABBA’s greatest hits live. The virtual Swedish foursome will sing a rendition of 22 ABBA hits, including Dancing Queen, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Lay All Your Love On Me.

Buy ABBA Voyage tickets from £71.50 at Ticketmaster

Adventure Cinema Outdoor Cinema for Four

Red Letter Days

We all love a trip to the cinema, and with the weather warming up, outdoor cinemas are the place to be this spring and summer. Choose from blockbuster hits such as Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick, and classics like Dirty Dancing and West Side Story. This summer is Adventure Cinema’s biggest season yet, with over 250 outdoor cinema shows across the UK, so no matter where you and the birthday person are based, you’re sure to find a movie you all love at a stunning location.

Buy Adventure Cinema Outdoor Cinema for Four for £58 at Red Letter Days

For two ends of the cinema experience, take a look at the best London luxury cinema experiences and how to get cheap cinema tickets articles.

Mamma Mia!

Ticketmaster

Visit the Greek islands without leaving the comfort of your theatre seat with this feel-good musical. Mamma Mia! has dazzled audiences for over 20 years and by now, we all know the story: young Sophie who is getting married decides to dig into her mum Donna’s past and invite three of Donna’s previous lovers to her wedding to see which man could potentially be her father.

Jam packed with the group ABBA’s greatest hits, plenty of laughs, and moments that will make you get up from your seat and dance, Mamma Mia! is a brilliant birthday experience gift idea.

Buy Mamma Mia! tickets from £18 at London Theatre Direct

For the latest shows, take a look at My Neighbour Totoro tickets, The Muppet Christmas Carol concert tickets and Hamilton tickets.

Epic Let’s Roam’s Scavenger Hunt Glasgow

Getty / Emad Aljumah

Looking for an outdoor activity in Glasgow which will get your hearts racing and your brains pumping? Epic Let’s Roam’s Scavenger Hunt is the one for you. Decide whether you’d like to compete as a team or against each other — birthday person, we wholeheartedly believe you should get to select your members first — then race against the clock to answer questions and solve challenges across the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Buy Epic Let’s Roam’s Scavenger Hunt Glasgow tickets for £10 at Fever

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

ATG Tickets

For a gift that's as fabulous as the birthday person, give them tickets to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. It's full of excess, glitter and glory — the perfect cocktail.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Choreography; Baz Luhrmann’s brilliant film truly comes to life on the stage. With the musical taking bookings until September this year, there’s plenty of time to book a trip for the birthday person.

Buy Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets from £25 at ATG Tickets

Take a look at the best London theatre shows and the best Manchester theatre shows. Plus, here's how to get cheap theatre tickets.

Unique birthday experience gifts

Urban Axe Throwing with a House Drink and Pizza for Two

Virgin Experience Days

This next birthday experience gift will be one you’ll remember for a while to come — hopefully for the better and not because you accidentally lost one of your fingers. We kid, of course – it’s perfectly safe! You’ll be taught by a leading authority on axe throwing in the UK to throw axes, and a safety briefing will be included, too.

Once you’ve learnt how to land the perfect axe, you and your partner-in-crime will take part in a tournament to see who will be the champion. Afterwards, you’ll both enjoy Sicilian pizza and a drink of your choice – and don’t worry, the loser won’t have to fork out for the bill as the food and drink is included in the experience.

It's is located at Whistle Punks in either Leeds, Manchester or Bristol.

Buy Urban Axe Throwing with a House Drink and Pizza for Two for £64 at Virgin Experience Days

For more adventurous experiences, take a look at the top UK zombie experiences and the best UK driving experiences.

Murder Mystery Hotel Break with Dinner for Two

Red Letter Days

After watching Knives Out and See How They Run, we like to think we’d be able to solve a murder mystery. If you’re as confident — or delusional depending on who you ask — as us, take part in this murder mystery experience.

With over 100 original plots jam packed with twists and turns, confessions, finger-pointing and, of course, murder, you’ll have to put your thinking caps on to uncover the truth. A three-course meal will be served as the plot thickens, and after you’ve solved the case, you can head upstairs for a well-deserved, restful night’s sleep.

Buy Murder Mystery Hotel Break with Dinner for Two for £219.99 at Red Letter Days

If you're a fan of spooky things, take a look at the best Edinburgh ghost tours.

Private Bubble Zorb Football Activity in Liverpool

Getty / Longfin Media

Bubble Football is a chaotic twist on the classic game: 15 players will strap themselves into giant inflatable bubbles and step onto the pitch for a game of five-a-side. The rules are the same, except barging into people isn’t frowned upon, so bounce and bump your way around the pitch — it won’t hurt, after all.

Players will be rotated every few minutes to ensure all players take part in the action, and a referee will be on standby to ensure the bubble bouncing doesn’t get too out of hand…

Buy Private Bubble Zorb Football Activity in Liverpool for £382 at Fever

Whether you enjoy playing sport or watching it, take a look at the new TalkTalk TV and Now Sports deal.

Zip Trekking Adventure for Two at Go Ape

Buyagift

This adventure is exclusive to Grizedale Forest in the Lake District, so you’ll never experience anything like it at other Go Ape locations. The day begins with a 20-minute hike through a scenic forest, followed by an off-road ride along mountain roads to reach your destination. At the training zone, you’ll experience seven tandem zip lines which cover a whopping distance of 3km through towering Douglas firs.

Buy Zip Trekking Adventure for Two at Go Ape for £98 at Buyagift

Birthday experience gifts for couples

The Dare Skywalk for Two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Virgin Experience Days

Buckle up dare devils, this one's for you. Push your relationship to the edge (physically, not metaphorically) as you scale Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium. After receiving a briefing and your safety equipment, you’ll travel almost 47 metres above the football pitch and onto a glass walkway, where you’ll make your way to the stadium’s famous Golden Cockerel and enjoy breathtaking views of the capital city.

Buy The Dare Skywalk for Two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for £84 at Virgin Experience Days

The Motown Supper Immersive Dining Experience and Live Show for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Are you and your other half fans of Motown music? If so, this next birthday experience is the perfect one for you. In just a matter of hours, you’ll be transported to the swinging '60s, where you’ll hear fabulous Motown tracks from artists like Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and The Supremes, from a live band. You’ll also enjoy a welcome drink, as well as two courses of the tastiest soul food.

Buy The Motown Supper Immersive Dining Experience and Live Show for Two for £99.99 at Virgin Experience Days

Check out the best London immersive experiences for more fun-filled days out.

The Mixologist Experience for Two at Harvey Nichols

Buyagift

One of our RadioTimes.com writers was a mixologist at a cocktail bar at university and let us tell you, if you want to mix things up for your other half’s birthday gift, there’s no smoother skill than knowing how to whip-up a gorgeous cocktail — especially if you learn how to flip and catch the shaker!

This experience, hosted by Harvey Nichols’s resident mixologist, teaches you everything you need to know about creating the perfect cocktail through demonstrations, spirit tastings and lessons in the top base components. The two of you will learn how to create three signature cocktails before you put your new-found knowledge to the test and create one of your own.

The Mixologist experience is available in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds.

Buy The Mixologist Experience for Two at Harvey Nichols for £60 at Buyagift

Two Night Glamping Experience for Two

Buyagift

Glamping is described by the Oxford Languages Dictionary as "a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping", but we like to fondly refer to it as camping without getting stuck in the mud!

Choose retreats in stunning locations like Devon, Cumbria, Herefordshire and rural Scottish isles, and relax in anything from a camping pod or wigwam to a sturdy timber tent. It’s a great opportunity to explore a new part of the UK, and if you’re outdoorsy, to adventure on new walks.

Buy Two Night Glamping Experience for Two for £99.99 at Buyagift

Take a look at the best UK festivals you can camp (or glamp) at this summer.

Birthday experience gifts to do in London

Neverland Immersive Bar Experience with Cheese and Charcuterie Sharing Board and Champagne for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Depending on what time of the year you visit Neverland in Fulham, the glorious bar and outdoor space could be transformed into a beach club, alpine lodge or cherry blossom pop up – but regardless of the weather or set-up, you’re guaranteed to have a brilliant time.

On arrival at Neverland, you’ll be greeted with a glass of champagne and led to your spot which, depending on the season, could be an igloo, a beach hut, a cabana or a chalet. Then you’ll tuck into a charcuterie sharing board, and keep the drinks flowing if you’d like to.

Buy Neverland Immersive Bar Experience with Cheese and Charcuterie Sharing Board and Champagne for Two for £75 at Virgin Experience Days

West End Musical Brunch for Two

Red Letter Days

There really is no business like the brunch business! Except for maybe show business – but luckily for you, this experience combines the two of them. If you’re planning a gift for a theatre-loving friend, look no further than this one from Red Letter days.

Located in a secret London spot, you and your friend will first enjoy a yummy two-course brunch. Then, you’ll be treated to a five-hour performance of West End hits, from Motown to Wicked, as well as a dance performance from West End Wendys dance troupe. The audience is invited to sing and dance along, and there’s the opportunity to meet the cast, too. It promises to be a truly joyous day out.

Buy West End Musical Brunch for Two for £143 at Red Letter Days

London is home to many brilliant and unique experiences such as the best London VR experiences and the top London walking tours.

Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Lunch for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Treat a Harry Potter fan to the Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and a delicious lunch at The Shendish Manor Hotel. This birthday experience will fully immerse you in the wonderful Wizarding World – you can step into the Great Hall, Dumbledore’s office and Ollivanders, and have the opportunity to taste butterbeer and ride a broomstick.

Buy Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Lunch for Two for £161 at Virgin Experience Days

For more wizardry, read our The Cauldron review – east London's magical cocktail-making bar. Plus, check out the top London Shakespeare plays and top photography courses for day out inspiration.