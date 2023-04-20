Although it may seem a little early to be talking about Christmas — we’ve barely had a glimpse of sunshine this April — your future self will thank you for preparing for the holidays so soon; Christmas spirit will hit you like Buddy the Elf flying out of a revolving door, and you’ll be prepared.

The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert is back for Christmas 2023, and if you saw the film with a live orchestra last year, you’ll know what a truly magical evening it was.

So, make yourself a marshmallow hot chocolate or perhaps a mulled wine (it is nearly the weekend, after all) and book tickets to see the The Muppet Christmas Carol film with a live orchestra.

Disney’s family favourite 1992 musical is based on Charles Dickens’s novel, A Christmas Carol. But, as everything is better with muppets, Kermit the Frog plays Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy takes on the role of Bob’s wife Emily, and Robin the Frog is Tiny Tim. Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat narrate the winter's tale, and Fozzie the Bear puts his own spin on Mr Fezziwig. Ebenezer Scrooge, however, is played by the great Michael Caine (not a muppet).

The Muppet Christmas Carol is the fourth movie in the Muppets cinematic universe, and it was the first to be directed by the creator Jim Henson’s son, Brian Henson, following Jim Henson’s death.

The plot? If you’re not familiar with A Christmas Carol, the story follows Scrooge, a miserable and stingy moneylender who doesn’t share the joy of Christmas — if you’ve ever heard of someone being called a ‘Scrooge’, this is where it gets its name from.

On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is surprised by the shackled ghosts of his late business partners, Jacob and Robert Marley, who warn him to change his wicked ways or he’ll be doomed in the afterlife. Scrooge is then visited by three spirits: the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. It sounds pretty dark (and it is in parts!), but this family friendly movie has a happy ending.

Now, there’s the chance to see The Muppet Christmas Carol film performed with a live orchestra. Here’s how to get your hands on tickets to this unique event.

Buy The Muppet Christmas Carol - Film with Live Orchestra tickets at Ticketmaster

How do live orchestra movies work?

Will there be any cheeses for our meeces? Ticketmaster

The original score for The Muppet Christmas Carol was composed by Mike Goodman, who also worked on films like Little Shop of Horrors, and the songs were written by Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Paul Williams.

Films with a live orchestra work as follows: the movie score is silenced and the orchestra plays the music instead. The singing and dialogue from the film will still be included, but by having an orchestra play the score, it makes for a more emotive and intense viewing.

Songs like One More Sleep Til’ Christmas and Thankful Heart are included in The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert, and fans will be pleased to know that the song When Love Is Gone is included, too.

This duet between Belle and Scrooge was famously cut from the original 1992 film as it was quite mature and emotional, however Disney Plus reinstated it (to our absolute joy) when the movie was released on the streaming service. The RadioTimes.com team would’ve loved an hour-long rendition of No Cheeses For Us Meeces, but alas, you can’t have everything.

Buy The Muppet Christmas Carol - Film with Live Orchestra tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is showing The Muppet Christmas Carol live?

The Muppet Christmas Carol concert with live orchestra kicks off in Edinburgh on 27th November 2023, and concludes in Manchester just before Christmas, on 20th December. The concert is showing for just one day in each location, apart from London and Manchester which have two viewings on one date. Here are the full details:

Ticketmaster pre-sale is live right now, with tickets being released at 10am this morning (Thursday 20th April).

General on sale is happening tomorrow (Friday 21st April) at 10am.

Buy The Muppet Christmas Carol - Film with Live Orchestra tickets at Ticketmaster

