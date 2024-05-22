Love Actually in concert returns this Christmas for UK tour – how to get tickets
I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is on the way!
If you look for it, we've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love, actually, is all around. All around the UK that is, as the film Love Actually is heading on tour this winter accompanied by a live orchestra.
What better way to get into the spirit than by watching what we think is one of the best Christmas movies out there, hey? We know next Christmas might seem like a while away, but your future self will thank you for booking these tickets.
The show will be touring across the UK, with shows in Liverpool, London, Manchester and more, this December.
Love Actually hit our screens in 2003 and proved to be another success between collaborators director Richard Curtis and actor Hugh Grant, following on from Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill.
With an all-star cast and many, many other plot lines, the film explores love in all its forms and how Christmas can bring people together. And now you can come together with friends and family too this festive season.
The score, written by Craig Armstrong, is brought to life and is sure to get you singing along to Billy Mack's smash hit Christmas Is All Around. Here's all you need to know about getting tickets.
When and where can I see Love Actually in concert?
- 2nd Dec 2024 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
- 3rd Dec 2024 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 4th Dec 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 8th Dec 2024 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 9th Dec 2024 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- 10th Dec 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 12th Dec 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 13th Dec 2024 – York, Barbican
- 15th Dec 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 16th Dec 2024 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 17th Dec 2024 – Bath, Forum
- 18th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 19th Dec 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
How to get Love Actually in concert tickets
The pre-sale for Love Actually in concert begins on Wednesday 22nd May at 10am for the Aberdeen show.
A second pre-sale will then go live for the other dates on Thursday 23rd May.
General sale will start at 10am on Friday 24th May over at Ticketmaster.
Buy Love Actually in concert tickets at Ticketmaster
