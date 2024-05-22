The show will be touring across the UK, with shows in Liverpool, London, Manchester and more, this December.

Love Actually hit our screens in 2003 and proved to be another success between collaborators director Richard Curtis and actor Hugh Grant, following on from Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill.

With an all-star cast and many, many other plot lines, the film explores love in all its forms and how Christmas can bring people together. And now you can come together with friends and family too this festive season.

More like this

The score, written by Craig Armstrong, is brought to life and is sure to get you singing along to Billy Mack's smash hit Christmas Is All Around. Here's all you need to know about getting tickets.

Buy Love Actually in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can I see Love Actually in concert?

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Love Actually in concert tickets

The pre-sale for Love Actually in concert begins on Wednesday 22nd May at 10am for the Aberdeen show.

A second pre-sale will then go live for the other dates on Thursday 23rd May.

General sale will start at 10am on Friday 24th May over at Ticketmaster.

Buy Love Actually in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more movie magic, here's how to get cheap cinema tickets, plus the best London experience gifts.