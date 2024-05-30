Fletcher's impressive musical theatre rap sheet includes playing Veronica in the original London production of Heathers, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's recent reimagining of the fairy tale, and she is the only British actress to play both young and old Éponine in Les Misérables.

Now, she's adding another iconic role to her CV. Following the announcement, she said: "Calamity Jane is one of those roles that doesn’t come around all too often.

"She’s action, romance and comedy all packed into one character, and I can’t wait to take on the challenge of filling her shoes!"

More like this

Calamity Jane. Calamity Jane live

This stage version of Calamity Jane first opened at the Watermill Theatre in 2014 and has toured the UK since. According to producer Jamie Wilson, this latest tour has been in the works for a while.

"We have been waiting for the right moment and artist to step into Calamity's boots and bring this hilarious and joyful musical back to the nation, and we are thrilled that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be leading the company as the iconic Calamity Jane," he said.

"Carrie is one of the UK’s most talented artists, whose broad fan base will introduce this much beloved musical to audiences across the country."

Although based on a true story, the Calamity Jane we know comes from a 1953 film starring Doris Day and Howard Keel. It follows a loud-mouthed cowgirl in 1870s Dakota, who finds herself getting in a series of scrapes after she falls in love with Lieutenant Gilmartin.

So, whether you're new to the show or it's your secret love, here's everything you need to know about dates and tickets.

Buy Calamity Jane tickets at ATG Tickets

Love a classic musical? Check out what Adrian Dunbar had to say about Kiss Me, Kate.

Calamity Jane and her deadwood stage will be rolling all over the UK and Ireland next year.

Kicking off in January 2025, the show will journey around to Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin and more, before finishing up in Bromley next September. Here's the full list of dates and venues.

14th – 18th Jan 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

21st – 25th Jan 2025 – Manchester, Opera House

28th Jan – 1st Feb 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

4th – 8th Feb 2025 – Sunderland, Empire

25th Feb – 1st Mar 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

4th – 8th Mar 2025 – Leeds, Grand Theatre

11th – 15th Mar 2025 – Wales, Millennium Centre

18th – 22nd Mar 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

25th –29th Mar 2025 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

1st – 5th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

8th – 12th Apr 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

15th – 19th Apr 2025 – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

22nd – 26th Apr 2025 – Liverpool, Empire

29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – York, Grand Theatre

13th – 17th May 2025 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre

27th – 31st May 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

3rd – 7th Jun 2025 – Southampton, The Mayflower

10th – 14th Jun 2025 – Sheffield, The Lyceum

17th – 21st Jun 2025 – Stoke, Regent Theatre

24th – 28th Jun 2025 – Blackpool, Opera House

1st – 5th Jul 2025 – Glasgow, Kings Theatre

8th – 12th Jul 2025 – Leicester, The Curve

15th – 19th Jul 2025 – Plymouth, Theatre Royal

29th Jul – 2nd Aug 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

5th – 9th Aug 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hal

19th – 23rd Aug 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

26th – 30th Aug 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

2nd – 6th Sept 2025 – Bradford, Alhambra

9th – 13th Sept 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand

16th – 20th Sept 2025 – Bromley Churchill Theatre

How to get Calamity Jane UK tour tickets

General sale opens today! At 11am on Thursday 30th May.

Tickets for most of the dates – including Manchester, Brighton, Liverpool and London – will go on sale at ATG Tickets. Otherwise, you will need to keep an eye on the respective venue websites when the sale goes live.

Buy Calamity Jane tickets at ATG Tickets

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more West End magic and madness, check out how to get Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe tickets. Plus, the best kids theatre shows.