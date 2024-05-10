Adapted from CS Lewis’s iconic children’s book, the play will be taking the kingdom of Narnia to Liverpool, Birmingham, Southend and more.

As in the story, it follows four children: Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter Pevensie as they leave their lives in wartime Britain and enter an enchanting new land in the grips of a cruel and endless winter.

Directed by Michael Fentiman, the show first appeared in Leeds in 2017 before running at the West End in 2022. The cast is yet to be announced, but we do know the show will make use of puppetry, set design and music to bring the story to life.

Producer Chris Harper said: "We can’t wait for both children and adults to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of C S Lewis’s novel with this tour."

While Fentiman added: "I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.

"The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill."

Now, get ready to follow Mr Tumnus through the trees and see what awaits beyond.

There are 27 stops planned on the show’s UK and Ireland tour, kicking off in Leeds this November. The show will then portal over to Leicester, Cardiff, Liverpool and more before rounding up at the Sunderland Empire in November 2025.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How much do The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe tickets cost?

Tickets start at just £15, although this will vary depending on the venue and where you choose to sit. At theatres like the Birmingham Alexandra, the prices will go up to £27, £36, £48, £55, £62 and £85.

How to get tickets to The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe UK tour

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live on Friday 10th May. You can find most of the UK tour dates on ATG Tickets, otherwise you’ll need over to the respective venue sites.

