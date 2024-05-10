How to get tickets to The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe UK tour

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe UK tour: How to get tickets for a venue near you
Get ready to journey back to Narnia.
Grab your scarves and a box of Turkish Delight because a magical show is blowing into your city next year.
A new stage adaptation of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is heading on a tour from November and stopping at nearly 30 venues across the UK and Ireland.
Adapted from CS Lewis’s iconic children’s book, the play will be taking the kingdom of Narnia to Liverpool, Birmingham, Southend and more.
As in the story, it follows four children: Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter Pevensie as they leave their lives in wartime Britain and enter an enchanting new land in the grips of a cruel and endless winter.
Directed by Michael Fentiman, the show first appeared in Leeds in 2017 before running at the West End in 2022. The cast is yet to be announced, but we do know the show will make use of puppetry, set design and music to bring the story to life.
Producer Chris Harper said: "We can’t wait for both children and adults to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of C S Lewis’s novel with this tour."
While Fentiman added: "I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.
"The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill."
Now, get ready to follow Mr Tumnus through the trees and see what awaits beyond.
Buy The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe tickets at ATG Tickets
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe UK tour dates
There are 27 stops planned on the show’s UK and Ireland tour, kicking off in Leeds this November. The show will then portal over to Leicester, Cardiff, Liverpool and more before rounding up at the Sunderland Empire in November 2025.
Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 18th Nov 2024 – 25th Jan 2025 – Leeds, Playhouse
- 30th Jan – 8th Feb 2025 – Leicester, The Curve
- 11th – 15th Feb 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 18th – 22nd Feb 2025 – Liverpool, The Empire
- 25th Feb – 1st Mar 2025 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal
- 17th – 22nd Mar 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 25th – 29th Mar 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 1st – 5th Apr 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 8th – 12th Apr 2025 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- 15th – 19th Apr 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 22nd – 26th Apr 2025 – York, Grand Opera House
- 29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 6th – 11th May 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gais Theatre
- 13th – 17th May 2025 – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
- 27th – 31st May 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 3rd – 7th Jun 2025 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 10th – 14th Jun 2025 – Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- 17th – 21st Jun 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
- 24th – 28th Jun 2025 – Inverness, Eden Court
- 8th – 12th Jul 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 15th – 19th Jul 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 22nd – 26th Jul 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 29th Jul – 2nd Aug 2025 – Blackpool, Winter Gardens
- 5th – 9th Aug 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 12th – 16th Aug 2025 – Eastbourne, Eastbourne Theatres
- 7th – 11th Oct 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 11th – 15th Nov 2025 – Sunderland, Empire Theatre
How much do The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe tickets cost?
Tickets start at just £15, although this will vary depending on the venue and where you choose to sit. At theatres like the Birmingham Alexandra, the prices will go up to £27, £36, £48, £55, £62 and £85.
How to get tickets to The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe UK tour
Tickets are on sale now, having gone live on Friday 10th May. You can find most of the UK tour dates on ATG Tickets, otherwise you’ll need over to the respective venue sites.
