While Hall is best known for his time judging RuPaul’s Drag Race, he is also no stranger to the stage. The performer made his Broadway debut in The Colour Purple in 2007, and then went on to star as Lola in Kinky Boots, Ogie in Waitress and Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Now, he's taking on the role of Shrek's waffle-loving companion – voiced by Eddie Murphy in the films – and alongside Shrek and Fiona, will be heading off on a fairy-tale adventure filled with dragons, danger and a great set of songs.

Todrick Hall as Donkey in Shrek the Musical. Ellie Kurtz

If you want to see the show for yourself, check out how to get Shrek the Musical tickets, but for now, there's not a trace of doubt in our minds that Todrick Hall will be a great new addition to the cast.

More like this

Buy Shrek the Musical tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When and where can I see Shrek the Musical?

Shrek the Musical is running at the Eventim Apollo for just six weeks this summer, from 19th Jul – 31st Aug 2024.

The Apollo, formerly Hammersmith Apollo, sits just opposite Hammersmith station, which you can get to via the Piccadilly, District, Circle and Hammersmith & City lines.

How to get Shrek the Musical tickets

Shrek the Musical tickets are already on sale at most theatre ticketing sites, including Ticketmaster, TodayTix and London Theatre Direct.

The best price is currently at TodayTix from £23, but you can also find £24 and £25 seats at the other two sites.

Advertisement

We've got a swamp full of theatre over at the Going Out section, including the best kids theatre shows and the best musicals on tour UK.