Shrek the Musical tickets go live as production returns to London next year
If you thought the Shrek craze was ogre, well think again. Shrek the Musical is returning to London in 2024 – here's how you can get tickets.
Shrek the Musical is returning to London for a six-week run in summer 2024, and we're simply ogre the moon about it.
Shrek was first released in June 2001 (if you can believe it) and the world has never been the same. Since then, we've seen multiple Shrek movies, spin-offs, Shrek's Adventure, and even an entirely Shrek-themed Airbnb – we just can't get enough.
One of the biggest things to come in the wake of the Shrek movies was Shrek the Musical. This hilarious production combines elements of the stories from all of the movies and the book Shrek! by William Steig (who knew there was a book?) and is packed full of energetic song and dance numbers. It delighted audiences in Broadway, the West End and other places far far away, and now our favourite swamp-dwellers are back to entertain us once more.
Starring Antony Lawrence (The Lion King, Matilda the Musical) as Shrek, Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, The Addams Family) as Fiona and Brandon Lee Sears (Dreamgirls, Come From Away) as Donkey, this is sure to be a Shrek-tacular performance.
To help keep you from feeling ogre-whelmed, we've put together the ultimate guide to securing tickets for Shrek the Musical, from performance dates to ticket prices.
What are the dates and venue for Shrek the Musical?
All performances of the six-week run of Shrek the Musical will be taking place in the Eventim Apollo in London's Hammersmith. You'll have plenty of opportunities to catch the show thanks to the many matinees taking place – here's a full list of dates and times:
- 19th July 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 20th July 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 20th July 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 22nd July 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 24th July 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 25th July 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 25th July 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 26th July 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 27th July 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 27th July 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 29th July 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 31st July 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 1st August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 2nd August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 3rd August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 3rd August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 5th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 7th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 8th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 8th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 9th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 10th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 10th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 12th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 14th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 15th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 15th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 16th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 17th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 17th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 19th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 21st August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 22nd August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 22nd August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 23rd August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 24th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 24th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 26th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 28th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 28th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 29th August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 30th August 2024 at 2:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 30th August 2024 at 7:30pm – London, Eventim Apollo
- 31st August 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo
When do Shrek the Musical tickets go on sale?
Tickets are available to purchase now on the Ticketmaster website – check it out today to be in with the best chance to secure the top seats to your desired performance.
How much are Shrek the Musical tickets?
Ticket prices start at £24, and can go all the way up to £107.75 for prime viewing seats near the stage. If you want to be thrifty, tickets tend to be on the cheaper side for weekday performances and matinees.
How to get Shrek the Musical tickets?
Make sure you know your Ticketmaster username and password, then you can simply log on to the website, choose your performance and seats and have your tickets sent to your email address. It's as simple as that – no need to ogre-think it.
