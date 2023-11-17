One of the biggest things to come in the wake of the Shrek movies was Shrek the Musical. This hilarious production combines elements of the stories from all of the movies and the book Shrek! by William Steig (who knew there was a book?) and is packed full of energetic song and dance numbers. It delighted audiences in Broadway, the West End and other places far far away, and now our favourite swamp-dwellers are back to entertain us once more.

Starring Antony Lawrence (The Lion King, Matilda the Musical) as Shrek, Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, The Addams Family) as Fiona and Brandon Lee Sears (Dreamgirls, Come From Away) as Donkey, this is sure to be a Shrek-tacular performance.

To help keep you from feeling ogre-whelmed, we've put together the ultimate guide to securing tickets for Shrek the Musical, from performance dates to ticket prices.

All performances of the six-week run of Shrek the Musical will be taking place in the Eventim Apollo in London's Hammersmith. You'll have plenty of opportunities to catch the show thanks to the many matinees taking place – here's a full list of dates and times:

When do Shrek the Musical tickets go on sale?

Tickets are available to purchase now on the Ticketmaster website – check it out today to be in with the best chance to secure the top seats to your desired performance.

How much are Shrek the Musical tickets?

Ticket prices start at £24, and can go all the way up to £107.75 for prime viewing seats near the stage. If you want to be thrifty, tickets tend to be on the cheaper side for weekday performances and matinees.

How to get Shrek the Musical tickets?

Make sure you know your Ticketmaster username and password, then you can simply log on to the website, choose your performance and seats and have your tickets sent to your email address. It's as simple as that – no need to ogre-think it.

