Officially titled Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical, this show will be blending the sick actions and macabre plots of the characters with the very best of '90s pop music. The soundtrack is set to include Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve, Losing My Religion by REM, Torn by Natalie Imbruglia, I Saw the Sign by Ace of Base, No Scrubs by TLC and so much more.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle and the producers of Heathers the Musical, the performances will be coming to London’s Other Palace in January 2024.

The musical started off with performances in Los Angeles and New York, before making its Off-Broadway debut at Le Poisson Rouge in November 2017. It then went on to tour the US and Australia, while making a brief stop at the Edinburgh Fringe, from 2019 to 2022, and is now ready to take on the London stage.

So, here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Cruel Intentions tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

What is the plot of the Cruel Intentions musical?

The plot of the Cruel Intentions musical follows the cult film: Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) are wealthy step-siblings who manipulate everyone and everything around them for their own gain.

In a vicious moment, Kathryn bets Sebastian he’ll be unable to seduce Annette, a virtuous girl who wishes to remain celibate until marriage. As the deceit goes on and the web of lies becomes ever more tangled, the step-siblings come across increasingly explosive consequences.

Which theatre will Cruel Intentions musical be in and when?

The Cruel Intentions musical will be coming to the West End from 11th January to 14th April 2024, with shows every Tuesday to Sunday and double performances on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The musical will be playing at The Other Palace, which is technically classed as “Off West End”. The theatre sits on the edge of Buckingham Palace in the streets of Westminster, so getting there should be easy. Your closest stations are St James's Park (on the Circle and District lines) and Victoria (on the Victoria, Circle and District lines and national rail services).

How much do tickets to the Cruel Intentions musical cost?

Tickets for the Cruel Intentions musical start at £31 for a matinee and £47 for an evening performance. These prices will be for seats either at the back or very front of the theatre – remember that the Other Palace Theatre is just one level. For a prime seat in the centre however, you’ll have to pay a maximum of £89.

How to get tickets to the Cruel Intentions musical

Tickets to the Cruel Intentions musical are on sale now at London Theatre Direct. Right now, you can book tickets up until April 2024, but we’ll be sure to update you if there’s any plans for extension.

