The play, written by Ben Weatherill, is transferring to its new Off West End location after sold-out runs at the Theatre Royal Windsor and the Theatre Royal Bath earlier this year.

Ahead of the show’s premier, Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director at the Other Palace said: “We are very excited to be welcoming two of the biggest stars of British Theatre to The Other Palace for this limited run. Between Ian and Roger, they represent the breadth and range of British theatre, from plays to musicals, demonstrating why London is the heart of the theatrical world.”

Both McKellen and Allam are, of course, no stranger to the stage, with McKellen making his third appearance as Hamlet just last year and Allam starring as Javert in the original 1985 production of Les Misérables.

Both have also appeared on stage together before, with Director Sean Mathias saying: “To have reunited Ian and Roger after almost 20 years since we all did Aladdin together at the Old Vic is a real coup.”

He added: “Frank and Percy explores the fragility and joy of relationships, and what forges and strengthens bonds between humans, at a time when more than ever, we all need to love and support one another.”

So, with less than a month until this new comedy hits the London stage, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

What is the story of Frank and Percy?

Jack Merriman

Frank and Percy tells the story of two men who form an unexpected friendship when they start chatting on a park bench. While their dogs run around and play together, the two men start to consider why human connections are so much more temperamental. For more information here’s the full synopsis:

“A poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men. Devoted to their canine companions, they believe that human connection is far more temperamental, but, as their dogs play in the park, can Frank, a widowed schoolteacher, and Percy, a somewhat radical elder statesman, find the time for new love, or should they just let sleeping dogs lie?”

When and where is Frank and Percy being performed 2023?

Frank and Percy is coming to London for a limited run of just three months. The shows will start on Friday, 8th September and run until Sunday, 3rd December at The Other Palace.

Located in the streets of Westminster, The Other Palace is classed as “Off West End”. The theatre sits on the edge of the gardens of Buckingham Palace, so getting there should be easy. Your closest stations are St James Park (on the Circle and District lines) and Victoria (on the Victoria, Circle and District lines and national rail services).

How much do Frank and Percy tickets cost?

Tickets start at £32 and go up to £102 depending on where you sit. While the more expensive tickets will definitely get you closer to the stage, it’s worth bearing in mind that The Other Theatre is quite small and only on one level, so even with the cheaper seats at the back you won’t be too far away from the action.

How to get tickets to see Frank and Percy at the West End

Tickets for Frank and Percy are on sale now at Theatre Tickets Direct.

Remember that the play’s West End run is only three months long, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap up tickets.

For more theatrical greatness, check out the best West End shows and our guide to West End theatre etiquette.