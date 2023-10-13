John, who recently completed his last-ever UK performance at Glastonbury 2023, was brought into the project when it was first announced in 2017.

At the time he said: “Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

The 76-year-old was joined by Shaina Taub for lyrics and actor-writer Kate Wetherhead for the script, as well as award-winning Broadway director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell set designer Tim Hatley.

Last year, The Devil Wears Prada was tried out in Chicago and will first be previewed at the Theatre Royal Plymouth, before making its official premiere in the capital.

Like most musical adaptations, the story is set to follow the film which in turn was based on the 2003 book by Lauren Weisberger. In it Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) has landed the white whale, a job at the prestigious fashion magazine Runway.

In her new role she ends up at the beck and call of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the ice queen of haute couture. As Andy is handed increasingly hard tasks, she battles with integrity, relationships and her wardrobe.

So, whether you live, breathe and sleep Runway or need help spelling G-A-B-B-A-N-A, this show isn’t one to miss. Here’s everything we need to know about tickets.

Buy Devil Wears Prada musical tickets at London Theatre Direct

Where is The Devil Wears Prada playing in the UK?

The Devil Wears Prada musical will be performed at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End.

Located on Tottenham Court Road, the easiest way to get to the theatre is via Tottenham Court Road station (Central, Northern, and Elizabeth lines), with Covent Garden station (Piccadilly line) and Goodge Street station (Northern line) nearby.

When is The Devil Wears Prada coming to the West End?

The first production of The Devil Wears Prada will happen on 24th October 2024. For now, the show is scheduled to run until 31st May 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

How much do The Devil Wears Prada tickets cost?

Ticket prices start at just £25 for The Devil Wears Prada and go up to £152 for a prime spot in the stalls.

How to get tickets to The Devil Wears Prada musical 2024

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Friday, 13th October, so why don’t you head over to London Theatre Direct and buy some… or by all means, shop at a glacial pace you know how that thrills us.

