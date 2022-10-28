There are a few things that are perfect for getting you into the festive spirit — seeing the lights get turned on by a celebrity of varying levels of fame in your local town centre, a glass of mulled wine warming up your chilly hands at a Christmas market, and seeing the Christmas adverts appear on TV.

Can you believe it’s nearly Christmas already? Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is!

But few things will truly get you into the spirit of Christmas like a good old pantomime.

Now that the summer's behind you, check out the best pantos to see near where you live or in the capital this festive season.

Best pantomimes to see in the UK at a glance

Best Pantomimes to see in the UK for Christmas 2022

Mother Goose starring Sir Ian McKellen

ATG Tickets

This might be the most talked about pantomime to grace our theatres this year. It is of course Mother Goose, starring the rather dazzling Sir Ian McKellen, as well as comedian John Bishop and former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.

The show was announced with what else but McKellen appearing from a giant golden egg in the heart of London. If this introduction is anything to go by, the production promises to be full of the slightly mad joys that pantomimes are all about.

The story will follow Mother Goose, played by McKellen, and her wife, played by Bishop, as they run an animal sanctuary. All is going well until a magic goose comes calling and their world is turned upside down.

The show will be touring around the UK and Ireland. Here’s the list of dates and venues:

Buy tickets for 3rd to 11th December at Theatre Royal Brighton from £13 at ATG Tickets

Buy tickets for 15th December to 29th January at Duke of York’s Theatre, London from £25 at ATG Tickets

Buy tickets for 28th February to 4th March at Liverpool Empire, Liverpool from £13 at ATG Tickets

Buy tickets for 7th to 11th March at New Theatre Oxford from £13 at ATG Tickets

Cinderella starring Craig Revel Horwood

ATG Tickets

Used to playing the role of the villain in the Strictly Come Dancing panel of judges, Craig Revel Horwood will be stepping into the shoes of the Wicked Stepmother for Cinderella at the Bristol Hippodrome.

The family friendly show will follow Cinderella as she outwits her stepsisters and finds love, all with the help of her Fairy Godmother and best friend Buttons. You can expect all the panto classics — singing, dancing and the audience shouting "It’s behind you!" as someone looks for the key prop in the show.

The pantomime will be on for the whole of December to get you in the festive spirit.

Buy tickets for 4th to 31st December at Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol from £13 at ATG Tickets

Aladdin starring Davood Ghadami

ATG Tickets

A magic carpet, a genie and a lamp — the perfect recipe for a pantomime. Add in Davood Ghadami as Abanazar and Widow Twankey played by La Voix, and the stage is set for a whole new world of fun.

If you’re in the Aylesbury area you’ll be able to see the show for the whole of the month of December.

Buy tickets for 2nd December to 2nd January at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury from £13 from AGT Tickets

Goldilocks and the Three Bears with Matt Baker

ATG Tickets

This show brings together the classic fairy tale of Goldilocks and the three bears and the circus in a way that only a pantomime can.

Featuring comedy, special effects and circus tricks, the story follows Goldilocks’s circus as it is under threat from an evil rival owner. Goldilocks and her friends must come together to try and save it, but will they succeed?

The show is playing at the Richmond Theatre in West London.

Buy tickets for 3rd to 31st December at Richmond Theatre, London from £13 at ATG Tickets

Cinderella with Brian Conley

ATG Tickets

Where’s Cinderella’s glass slipper? It’s behind you!

The classic fairy tale follows the beautiful Cinderella as she battles against her wicked stepmother and stepsisters to try and go to the ball and meet Prince Charming. With beautiful costumes and scenery, you will be transported to another world — one where you can boo and hiss at the baddies!

Audiences can see Cinderella in Woking during December 2022.

Buy tickets for 2nd to 31st December at New Victoria Theatre, Woking from £13 at ATG Tickets

The Adventures of Old Granny Goose starring Berwick Kaler

ATG Tickets

Berwick and his team return to York for this much loved pantomime. With the aim of putting a smile on your face in this difficult winter, rather than follow the plot of a traditional fairytale this show has a slightly mad and anarchic approach which fits a pantomime perfectly. You might not go in knowing what to expect, but you can expect that you and your family will have a great time!

Old Granny Goose and the gang will be gracing the boards of the Grand Opera House in York this Christmas.

Buy tickets for 10th December to 8th January at Grand Opera House, York from £13 at ATG Tickets

Aladdin in Torquay

ATG Tickets

When Aladdin, the impoverished son of a laundry owner, falls in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine, he does all he can to try and win her over. But it’s not until he finds a rusty old lamp with a magical genie inside that his fortunes start to change.

Cheer as Aladdin and Jasmine fly on the magic carpet and boo when the wicked Sorcerer tries to steal the lamp in this family friendly panto. Aladdin will be at the Princess Theatre in Torquay this festive season.

Buy tickets for 9th to 31st December at Princess Theatre, Torquay from £13 at ATG Tickets

The Pantomime Adventure of Peter Pan with Jonathan Wilkes

ATG Tickets

Join Peter, Wendy and Tinkerbell on their trip to Neverland in Stoke-on-Trent this Christmas. With Jonathan Wilkes as Smee, Kai Owen as Captain Hook and Amanda Coutts as Tinkerbell, if you want to get hooked by constant laughs, stunning special effects and beautiful costumes then head to the Regent Theatre.

Buy tickets for 9th to 31st December at Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent from £13 at AGT Tickets

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring Lesley Joseph

ATG Tickets

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to the panto we go! This star studded production in Milton Keynes includes TV judge Rob Rinder as the Man in the Mirror and household name Paul Chuckle as Oddjob.

See Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Milton Keynes throughout December,

Buy tickets for 10th December to 8th January at Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes from £13 at ATG Tickets

Aladdin with Gary Lucy

ATG Tickets

Best known for his role in Hollyoaks, Gary Lucy is coming to Sunderland this Christmas as Abanazar in Aladdin. He is joined by Miss Rory as Widow Twankey and Tom Whalley as Wishee Washee to make this a panto full of local stars.

With the singing and dancing numbers audiences love from pantomimes, this one promises to sweep you off your feet… and onto the magic carpet.

Aladdin will be at Sunderland Empire this Christmas.

Buy from 9th December to 2nd January at Sunderland Empire, Sunderland from £13 at ATG Tickets

Beauty and the Beast starring Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac

ATG Tickets

A tale as old as time, Beauty and the Beast will be showing this Christmas in Glasgow. Starring pantomime veterans Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac, this romantic story follows Belle as she is trapped in a doomed castle with a beast. All seems lost until she discovers herself surrounded by friendly characters who have been cursed by a wicked witch.

If you want to take part in the jolliest of festive traditions, Beauty and the Beast will be in Glasgow from late November.

Buy tickets for 26th November to 31st December at King’s Theatre, Glasgow from £13 at ATG Tickets

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan starring Jason Manford and Ben Nickless

ATG Tickets

Peter Pan might not be your traditional fairytale, but it seems to be a popular story on the pantomime circuit this year. Peter, Wendy and the gang are also coming to Manchester to reckon with Captain Hook, played by Jason Manford.

Set to be a fun and family-friendly trip to Neverland, where better than the panto to decide you don’t want to grow up? Find The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at the Opera House.

Buy tickets for 10th to 31st December at Opera House, Manchester from £13 at ATG Tickets

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with Dick and Dom

ATG Tickets

This production has more stars than a constellation and promises to get everyone in Wimbledon in the Christmas spirit. Dick and Dom are joined by award-winning actor Ruthie Henshall, musical theatre actor Lee Mead, X Factor singer Brenda Edwards and legendary pantomime dame Matthew Kelly.

Find Snow White, her Dwarfs, Prince Charming and many more at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

Buy tickets for 3rd to 31st December at New Wimbledon Theatre, Wimbledon from £13 at AGT Tickets

Aladdin in Folkestone

ATG Tickets

Aladdin is also a popular pantomime this year, and is also performing in Folkestone.

Including all the audience participation that makes a panto so special, such as booing, hissing and of course a good old sing-along, this production follows Aladdin’s attempt to meet the girl of his dreams, Princess Jasmine.

The show also has a Relaxed performance on 14th December for those sensitive to the loud bangs and flashing lights which normally feature.

Catch Aladdin at Leas Cliff Hall in Folkestone this Christmas.

Buy tickets for 9th to 31st December at Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone from £13 at ATG Tickets

