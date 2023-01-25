Well, one way is to completely step into the world of your screen heroes and take a studio tour of where the show was filmed. From the renowned Warner Bros studio in north London to a local bus tour of a programme’s filming locations, there are plenty of ways to find out more about the actors in and the production of your favourite world.

Whether you’re a casual viewer or a full-blown Netflix binger, it’s natural to want to get more out of your favourite film or TV show. Most series leave us wanting more, and the best movies get us interested in how they were made. So, how do we cope with this feeling of longing once the credits roll?

Luckily, RadioTimes.com is here to show you all the best film and TV studio tours taking place across the UK. We’ve got you covered for everything from big-budget blockbusters to classic soap operas, with costs ranging from under £10 to over £150.

So, for a list of TV and film studio tours you might want to try in 2023, look no further:

Coronation Street: The Tour for Two

Step into the world of the UK’s longest-running soap opera with this walking tour of Coronation Street. Matched up with an expert guide, visitors will get an inside look at the best the Street has to offer. Highlights include a stroll past Roy’s Rolls Café, Webster’s Auto Centre and even the Rover’s Return.

Buy Coronation Street: The Tour for Two from £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Emmerdale: The Village Tour for Two

After more than 50 years on screen, Emmerdale fans will be pleased to know that the village is open for visitors. During a 90-minute walking tour in Leeds, soap lovers will see where all the drama happens at this historic set. From a visit to The Woolpack to a look at David’s shop, this tour has everything.

Buy Emmerdale: The Village Tour for Two from £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Call the Midwife Tour at The Historic Dockyard Chatham for Two

Doubling as the dingy streets of Poplar is the historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent. With your very own midwife as a guide, visitors can explore the streets where the nuns of Nonnatus House go to work and learn a load of behind-the-scenes titbits from the beloved BBC drama.

Buy Call the Midwife Tour at The Historic Dockyard Chatham for Two from £55 at Virgin Experience Days

Only Fools and Horses Bus Tour for Two

If you’re craving a behind-the-scenes look at one of Britain’s most-loved comedies, then head over to Bristol for the Only Fools and Horses tour. The coach will take you to filming spots from over 10 episodes of the sitcom, including a look a Nelson Mandela House, Sid’s Café and the road where Batman and Robin scared off those muggers.

Buy Only Fools and Horses Bus Tour for Two from £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Liverpool Peaky Blinders Bus Tour for Two

Sadly, Peaky Blinders is not filmed in Birmingham (we understand if you feel lied to), but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t love a day out in Liverpool visiting the show’s grittiest locations. Hop on a bus tour to see the homes of Polly and Field Marshal Russell, as well as Garrison Lane and much more. Plus, visitors will hear all about the real history of the Peaky Blinders gang from an expert guide.

Buy Liverpool Peaky Blinders Bus Tour for Two from £75 at Virgin Experience Days

All Creatures Great and Small Locations Tour for Two

Fancy a more rural day out? Then step into the country life of James Herriot with a tour of the locations from All Creatures Great and Small. On this trip, you’ll meander through the Yorkshire Dales and visit the pubs, fields and churches that inspired the show. Highlights include a lunch at The Drovers Arms and even a visit to James’s veterinary practice.

Buy All Creatures Great and Small Locations Tour for Two from £154 at Virgin Experience Days

Doctor Who Walking Tour of London for Two

The average Doctor Who fanatic will know that most of Britain’s favourite sci-fi show is filmed in Wales, specifically Cardiff - but over the past few years, the TARDIS crew has often disappeared and re-materialised for a spot of shooting in London. Who could forget the iconic shot from the classic series of Daleks trundling along Westminster Bridge, or the time the Doctor met Shakespeare at the Globe Theatre? Well now you can visit these spots too with an expert tour guide to show exactly how and where they were filmed.

Buy Doctor Who Walking Tour of London for Two from £30 at Virgin Experience Days

Sherlock Holmes Walking Tour of London for Two

Get clued up on this walking tour with an inside look at the great detective. This two-hour tour around London will cover the famous sites of some of Sherlock’s best brainwaves. From Jeremy Brett’s classic series to locations used by Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch, this day out promises to be an exciting puzzle - plus dress-up is encouraged.

Buy Sherlock Holmes Walking Tour of London for Two from £30 at Virgin Experience Days

James Bond Themed Bus Tour of London for Two

Fiction meets reality on this London tour as James Bond fans will be able to take a look into the world of actual British spies. Kicking off with a visit to the real MI6 building, this coach tour treats its guests to a look at locations from Goldeneye, The World is Not Enough, and Spectre.

Buy James Bond Themed Bus Tour of London for Two from £75 at Virgin Experience Days

Iconic Notting Hill: Walking Exploration Game

If you fancy more than listening and picture-taking, try out this walking exploration game set in London’s iconic Notting Hill. The home of scenes from Paddington, Love Actually and, of course, Notting Hill, visitors can learn all about the neighbourhood’s star-studded history, all the while solving tricky riddles and cracking codes.

Buy Iconic Notting Hill: Walking Exploration Game from £8.49 at Fever

Film & TV Location Tour at the Old Royal Naval College

Movie buffs will have spotted this building in the likes of Les Misérables, Cruella, The Crown, Bridgerton and much more. In just one hour, you can explore one of the most popular filming locations in the world and walk the same paths as dozens of actors and production crews. Tickets include a look inside and outside the College, where you can enjoy the gorgeous views Greenwich has to offer.

Buy Film & TV Location Tour at the Old Royal Naval College from £13.50 at Fever

