From America’s Ryan Reynolds and Canada’s Katherine Ryan, to Ireland's Graham Norton and home soil's Nish Kumar and Joe Lycett, Just For Laughs London is the four-day comedy festival hosting some of the biggest names in the game.

January is all about planning exciting things to look forward to. It’s one of the things that makes this cold and rainy month bearable, and one thing that is sure to bring some sunshine into your life is a comedy festival!

From 2nd-5th March this year, The O2 in London will welcome comedy stars from across the world, as well as a wonderful audience, to enjoy various stand-up comedy sets, ‘In Conversation With’ talks, and variety shows.

Reynolds and James Acaster were amongst the first celebrities to be announced for Just For Laughs London, and the festival has just confirmed Sue Perkins and Ed Gamble amongst other comedians, plus family favourites like Eurovision Song Contest runner-up Sam Ryder.

There will be commentary throughout from Kumar, Aisling Bea (This Way Up star and creator), and BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, which all is sure to have you belly-laughing.

And if the line-up isn’t enough to encourage you to attend the laugh-out-loud comedy festival, Just For Laughs London supports Comic Relief: a UK-based charity which strives towards a world free from poverty. With Red Nose Day coming up in a couple of months, there’s no better time to show your support for the charity, particularly as you can do so by enjoying a lot of great comedy!

So enough chit-chatting, let’s find out how you can secure tickets for Just For Laughs London.

Buy Just For Laughs London tickets at Ticketmaster

Just For Laughs London 2023: when and where is the comedy festival?

The Just For Laughs headlining acts will be at The O2 in south east London, with club shows being held at Indigo, multi-comic shows at Fortuna Spiegeltent, plus venues such as O2 Blueroom, all situated inside The O2 campus.

With this particular festival, you select the event (or events) you’d like to attend and purchase tickets. We’ve hand-picked just a few of the big-name shows below, but if you head to Ticketmaster, there are up to 30 events to choose from.

Just For Laughs London 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

General on-sale went live last Friday (20th January), which doesn’t give comedy fans much time to snap up tickets before the 2nd March 2023 start date. However, with new acts recently being announced, plus a whole four days of laughter-filled shows, there are still plenty of tickets up for grabs.

Simply head over to Ticketmaster to select the event — or events — you’d like to attend.

