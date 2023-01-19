With experiences up and down the UK, from London to Wigan and Nottingham to Coventry, we’ve hand-picked the best zombie days out for you. There’s even the opportunity to be transformed into a zombie yourself and to scare unexpected visitors at The London Tombs.

The RadioTimes.com team likes to think we’d know what to do in a zombie apocalypse. After all, we’ve seen enough episodes of The Walking Dead and have watched Dawn of the Dead at least twice now. But when it came to facing the walking undead, would we have the guts (the metaphorical ones, not the ones the zombies want to eat)? These zombie experiences are the perfect way to find out.

You might be thinking, "Hang on, isn’t it a little early for Halloween?" and that’s where we say "No!" You don’t have to wait until spooky season to get your ghoul on. These zombie experiences take place all year round, and they’re a brilliant way to learn new skills, such as target practice and handling weaponry, and have fun with your friends and family.

Here are the best zombie experiences in the UK to try this year. Happy zombie hunting!

Best zombie experiences in the UK at a glance:

Best zombie experiences to try in 2023

Immersive Zombie Infection Survival Experience for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Voted the UK’s best zombie experience, this immersive day is not for the faint hearted. Choose from seven locations across the country, including the UK’s oldest and largest steelwork factory in Sheffield and a deep, dark forest in Nottingham, then you’ll be thrown into an apocalypse upon arrival. It’s up to you to create a quarantine section and defeat the zombies, and, if you make it out in one piece, you’ll have a zombie photoshoot at the end.

Buy Immersive Zombie Infection Survival Experience for Two for £130 at Virgin Experience Days

AIM Escape's Patient Zero 2150

Fever

You have 60 minutes to complete the near-impossible. Pathogens which create zombies have been leaked into the world, and you have one hour to contain them and save humankind. This escape room in the heart of London is a perfect day out for you and your friends.

Buy AIM Escape's Patient Zero 2150 from £30 at Fever

Ultimate Free Roam Virtual Reality Experience for Two at Zero Latency

Virgin Experience Days

A virtual reality (VR) experience is a simulated experience that usually mimics a real-world environment, often with a twist. VR uses headsets to create a world, and in this experience at Zero Latency, you and a friend will be transported to a city infested with zombies.

The free-roam technology allows you to navigate the virtual city on foot, and your mission is to locate a cure to the zombie infestation, all while defeating the undead.

Buy Ultimate Free Roam Virtual Reality Experience for Two at Zero Latency for £72 at Virgin Experience Days

Zombie Uprising Survival Experience for Two

Buyagift

Choose from five zombie-infested areas in the UK: Billingham, Stockport, Leicester, Sheffield, or Coventry, then face the zombie fallout. You and your zombie-killing partner will receive a safety briefing before being handed your weapons, then you’ll hit a range of targets to test your accuracy and nerve ahead of confronting the real deal: the undead.

Do you have what it takes to survive this post-apocalyptic experience?

Buy Zombie Uprising Survival Experience for Two for £100 at Buyagift

Become a Zombie for a Day at The London Tombs for Two with Lunch

Virgin Experience Days

This experience is a little different. Instead of defeating the zombies, you’ll become one! You and your plus one will be transformed into a zombie and given a lesson in the art of scaring people, as well as how to apply your own FX make-up, before terrifying visitors at The London Tombs.

As being a zombie is tiring work, you’ll be treated to German street food and pub classics at The Bermondsey Bierkeller mid-way through the day.

Buy Become a Zombie for a Day at The London Tombs for Two with Lunch for £99.99 at Virgin Experience Days

Four Hour Zombie Training Experience for Two

Red Letter Days

The zombies are hungry for brains and you need to defeat them. In this realistic and extensive zombie apocalypse scenario, you’ll be taught survival skills like keeping low, handling weaponry and searching for shelter, before testing those skills in an immersive experience.

Once you’ve mastered how to survive, you’ll go behind the scenes and learn how to create your own zombie SFX make-up to spook your family and friends at home. Plus, get transformed into a zombie yourself and chase the crew around the Somerset location.

This extensive zombie training experience currently has almost half price off, so we’d snap up this unique day out as soon as you can.

Buy Four Hour Zombie Training Experience for Two for £299 £175 at Red Letter Days

Zombie Themed Weaponry Training

Buyagift

From the UK’s biggest experience day retailer comes a zombie experience like no other. The Zombie Themed Weaponry Training in Nottingham is a perfect day out for a horror fan. In the experience, you’ll try your hand at crossbow shooting, axe throwing and air rifle training. The Walking Dead might have taught you a thing or two, but there’s still a lot more to learn.

Buy Zombie Themed Weaponry Training for £48 at Buyagift

Zombie Battle Training Experience in London

Buyagift

This themed zombie experience takes place at a secret underground base in a Cold War-inspired bunker. On arrival to the south London experience, your commander will issue you with weapons for your training. Zombies are being held captive at the facility for testing to find a cure, but that’s no bother - you’re ready to begin your training…

Until the lights go out and you hear a scream. The zombies have escaped! Packed with plenty of fun, the zombie battle is the perfect gift to give a horror fan.

Buy Zombie Battle Training Experience in London for £115 at Buyagift

Zombie Overrun Free-Roam VR Experience for Two

Virgin Experience Days

This state-of-the-art VR experience is wireless, so you won’t be restricted by space when you’re battling hordes of oncoming zombies. You and your plus one will be joined by four other zombie hunters to make up your team, and you’ll complete 30-minutes of mini VR experiences to prepare you for the real deal: a 30-minute zombie apocalypse.

Buy Zombie Overrun Free-Roam VR Experience for Two for £72 at Virgin Experience Days

Zombie Blitz for Two in Wigan

Red Letter Days

We’ve seen plenty of apocalypse films and played one too many video games to know how a zombie infestation works in theory, but in practice? We think we’ve got what it takes.

Begin by meeting your team and get briefed on your mission, which involves using a firearm, then head out into an immersive, dystopian world. You’ll have to dodge traps and zombie ambushes, and work together as a team to survive unharmed.

For this gruesome experience, you have to be aged 16 and over.

Buy Zombie Blitz for Two in Wigan for £100 at Red Letter Days

Zombie Paintball for Four

Activity Superstore

What’s one thing that could make paintball more fun? If there were zombies involved! Grab three of your friends and head down to Thetford for this experience. Do you have what it takes to be the last person standing?

Buy Zombie Paintball for Four for £39 at Activity Superstore

