Harry Potter has truly entered the cultural zeitgeist, and we don't think it's going anywhere any time soon. What started as a series of children's books soon became an international phenomenon, with a film series, the Fantastic Beasts prequel movies and a play, to name just a few.

Have you been waiting for your Hogwarts letter for a while now? Worried it might have got lost in the post? Well never fear - we've selected the best Harry Potter experiences from across the UK so even if you can't actually join the Wizarding World, you can do the next best thing.

More than just a story, Harry Potter is set within the most vivid of worlds that sits just alongside our own. From the rolling hills and mountain lochs in which Hogwarts is set, to the streets of London which became home to the Ministry of Magic, Diagon Alley and Platform 9 and 3/4, it's easy to imagine that you could join Harry and his friends on their adventures.

And there are lots of experiences which can let you feel like you've stepped straight into the Wizarding World. Whether it's a special treat just for you or a gift for someone in your life who loves the boy who lived, there's something for everyone. From walking tours to cocktail-making classes, here's our list of the best Harry Potter experiences from around the UK in 2023.

Grab your robes and magic wand — you're going to need them.

Best Harry Potter experiences in the UK at a glance

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child/Manuel Harlan

Have you always wondered what happened next, after Harry, Ron and Hermione defeated Voldemort and saved the Wizarding World? Apart from the epilogue at the end of the final book, for years fans were left questioning what happened to our favourite characters. If you can relate, then this is one for you.

The two-part play follows Harry and Ginny's son Albus as he goes to Hogwarts for the first time. There he makes friends with Draco Malfoy's son and together they embark on an adventure that has the power to change the past as well as the future.

The show has won a record-breaking number of Olivier awards, and is a must-see for Potter fans.

Buy tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from £15 at ATG Tickets

Original Harry Potter locations tour

Groupon

Lace up your walking boots for this tour through the original filming spots of Harry Potter. Start at Borough Market, the home of the Leaky Caldron, and wind your way through Soho, Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square and many more London landmarks.

On this tour, you'll also be sorted into your Hogwarts house (something we've all been waiting for since we were 11 years old) and quizzed on Harry Potter trivia. You might just have to watch the movies one more time to brush up on your knowledge first!

Buy tickets for Original Harry Potter locations tour from £15 at Groupon

Harry Potter London walking tour for two

Buyagift

If you fancy a walking tour, this is a great one for kids and adults alike. You'll get to see where the Wizarding World and muggle world collide at locations like the Ministry of Magic and the Leaky Caldron. As well as seeing some of London's most famous sights, the tour includes facts about the books and films.

Buy tickets for Harry Potter London walking tour for two from £30 at BuyaGift

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Forest experience

Fever

The Forbidden Forest is a source of fear and wonder for the students of Hogwarts, and now you can live it for yourself. This experience offers you a chance to wander through the misty, wintry forest and encounter Hagrid's favourite magical creatures along the way.

This would make for a magical gift, and you can buy this experience as a gift card. Check out our guide for other Harry Potter-themed gifts for more inspiration.

If you want to get tickets, you'd better hurry! This experience finishes on the 15th January.

Buy tickets for Harry Potter and the Forbidden Forest experience from £38 at Fever

Afternoon tea at The Potion Room

Cutter & Squidge

Severus Snape's potions class was never a favourite of Harry's, but we think he would have enjoyed this potions class an awful lot more. This is an afternoon tea with a difference, where you'll whisk up potions and concoctions as well as enjoying Harry Potter-themed edible treats including cakes, sandwiches and pies (to name just a few).

This would make an excellent day out with your partner, but can also be hired for Hen Dos and birthday parties.

Buy tickets for afternoon tea at The Potion Room from £49.50 at Cutter & Squidge

Harry Potter London bus tour for two

BuyaGift

This three hour mini-coach tour of London will take you to some of the capital's most iconic locations used in the Harry Potter universe. It includes sites from every film, and you'll be able to push a trolley on Platform 9 and 3/4 just like Harry and Ron, and stand outside number 12 Grimmauld Place (and wonder how on earth it fits between those other houses).

Buy tickets for Harry Potter London bus tour for two from £65 at BuyaGift

Magical cocktail making experience at The Cauldron for two

Virgin Experience Days

If you've always fancied yourself a bit of a wizard at cocktail making, this is the experience for you. In this one, you'll get to put on your wizard robes and make cocktails using molecular technology — it's practically magic.

They also have non-alcoholic options available, so if you don't drink there's no need to miss out on the fun.

Buy tickets for the magical cocktail making experience at The Cauldron for two from £75 at Virgin Experience Days

Harry Potter photographic exhibition and Thames sightseeing river cruise for two

Virgin Experience Days

Get a rare insight into the behind-the-scenes magic of the Harry Potter films with this photographic exhibition. A cinematic project like few others at the time, you'll be able to appreciate the true scope of the eight films which worked with numerous child actors to produce the movies we know and love.

Harry Potter made his mark on London and now you can too. With these tickets, you also get a 24-hour Thames River Pass, which lets you see London's landmarks from the water.

Buy tickets for Harry Potter photographic exhibition and Thames sightseeing river cruise for two from £85 at Virgin Experience Days

Warner Brothers Harry Potter studio tour with an overnight stay

Holiday Extras

The Harry Potter Studio tour is an incredible day out regardless of whether you're a Harry Potter fan or not. One of our RadioTimes.com team went with her mum who'd never seen the films and even she was talking about it for days afterwards.

It's as close to stepping through the screen into the films as you can get, letting you walk through sets including the Great Hall, Diagon Alley, and Professor Sprout's Greenhouse.

With this deal from Holiday Extras, you can get your tickets and a hotel stay at a reduced price, which is super convenient if you're travelling from further afield and want to be able to enjoy your day out with worrying about the traffic on the drive home.

Buy tickets for the Warner Brothers Harry Potter studio tour with an overnight stay form £125 at Holiday Extras

Small group tour of Harry Potter studios and Oxford

GettyImages/joe daniel price

This trip around the Warner Bros Studio also includes a tour of Oxford. The historic university town was used as a location particularly in the earlier films, like the School of Divinity, which played the part of the Hospital Wing at Hogwarts. You'll get to see other landmarks of the city too, like the Bodleian Library and some of the most well-known colleges at the University of Oxford.

Buy tickets for a small group tour of Harry Potter studios and Oxford from £155.50 at Fever

