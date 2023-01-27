Now probably the most famous Brummies in the world thanks to the BBC series, the Peaky Blinders have captured the attention of thousands with their handling of both politics and the criminal underworld.

Flat caps at the ready, take a step back in time this winter to the gritty streets of 1920s Birmingham for an inside look at the world of the Peaky Blinders.

Led by Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders ran from 2013 to 2022 and soon became a show instantly recognisable for its fashion and fighting. And despite ending last year, fans of the drama have plenty to be excited about with a film on the way and a spin-off series.

But if you can’t wait for that, then no fighting now because there are also a lot of experiences you can try to fill that Peaky Blinders-shaped hole. At RadioTimes.com, we’ve got you covered with this list of top Peaky Blinders tours and experiences currently taking place all over the country.

Grab your suit and your whiskey and head out to these.

Best Peaky Blinders tours and experiences in the UK at a glance

Our round-up of the best Peaky Blinders tours and experiences in the UK right now:

Liverpool Peaky Blinders Bus Tour for Two, from £75

Peaky Blinders Day Tour for Two with Cream Tea at Tommy's Church, from £140

Peaky Blinders Walking Tour in Birmingham, from £20

Immersive Peaky Blinders Experience for Two at The Garrison in Camden, from £110

The Escape Room Live Peaky Blinders Experience for Four, from £100

Porky Blinder Walking Tour with a Peaky Blinder 3 course meal, from £45

Best Peaky Blinders tours and experiences in the UK for 2023

Liverpool Peaky Blinders Bus Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Hop on board the Peaky Blinders express to see the sights and sounds of 20th century Birmingham… except you're in Liverpool. Thanks to its well-preserved Victorian architecture, much of Peaky Blinders was actually filmed in the north west rather than the midlands. So, if you’re interested in seeing where Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory sat and schemed, then this bus tour is for you.

On the four-hour coach tour, you’ll explore nine filming locations from the drama, including Polly’s house, Garrison Lane and much more. Plus, a smartly-dressed tour guide will entertain you with facts and behind-the-scenes stories from the set.

Buy the Liverpool Peaky Blinders Bus Tour for Two from £75 at Virgin Experience Days

Peaky Blinders Day Tour for Two with Cream Tea at Tommy's Church

Virgin Experience Days

If a coach tour isn’t quite enough to tempt you, then how about a coach tour with scones at the end?

After a day of exploring film locations, and enjoying the vibrant landmarks of Liverpool, settle down for a quiet afternoon tea in Cheshire complete with sandwiches and homemade cakes. The cream tea will be served in the café beside the church where Tommy Shelby married Grace, although hopefully your day will end a bit better.

Buy the Peaky Blinders Day Tour for Two with Cream Tea at Tommy's Church from £140 at Red Letter Days

Peaky Blinders Walking Tour in Birmingham

Viator

The TV show may not have been filmed in the midlands, but the true story certainly happened here. The real Peaky Blinders ruled the streets of Birmingham in the late 19th century and were notorious for their violent guarding of territory.

On this walking tour through the heart of the city, you’ll learn all about the gang and see the real places where they drank, fought, and were imprisoned. Your tour guide, Edward Shelby, will act the part of a Peaky Blinder looking for new recruits, and will be filling you in on the culture of gangs and crime in Birmingham throughout the last century.

Buy the Peaky Blinders Walking Tour in Birmingham from £20 at Viator

Immersive Peaky Blinders Experience for Two at The Garrison in Camden

BuyaGift

Ever wondered if you would survive the criminal underworld of the Peaky Blinders? Well now you can find out by taking a trip down to Camden.

At the Camden Garrison, you will step into the world of the Shelbys with a fully immersive theatre experience complete with live sets, difficult challenges, and a cast of iconic characters. Whether you want to sit back and watch, or help the Peaky Blinders with their quest to take over London, this interactive event is definitely one for the fans.

Buy the Immersive Peaky Blinders Experience for Two at The Garrison in Camden from £110 at BuyaGift

The Escape Room Live Peaky Blinders Experience for Four

BuyaGift

Mix the gritty world of gangs with a race against the clock and a series of complicated puzzles, and you have a Peaky Blinders escape room. With this voucher, you and three others will spend 90 minutes trying to complete a mission on behalf of the Shelby family.

Participants have a choice of two games: Double Cross, where you and the team must infiltrate crime boss Alfie’s gang and uncover a hidden conspiracy; or Raid, where you must go on a secret mission to uncover incriminating evidence against the Shelby family and destroy it. Play at your own risk.

Buy The Escape Room Live Peaky Blinders Experience for Four from £100 at BuyaGift

Porky Blinder Walking Tour with a Peaky Blinder 3 course meal

Viator

In this Birmingham tour, your Peaky Blinder guide will take you to five food locations, including the famous Birds custard factory and the Chinese quarter. While there, you will learn all about Birmingham’s gang life as well as cultural influences on its cuisine, such as the Windrush generation and its links to the tea trade.

Plus, you’ll be treated to a three-course lunch included in the price.

Buy the Porky Blinder Walking Tour with a Peaky Blinder 3 course meal from £45 at Viator

Want to try more film and TV experiences? Then check out this list of the best Harry Potter tours and the best film studio tours around the UK.