Training Season was certainly over for Lipa even before her highly-rated Glastonbury 2024 performance, with the 29-year-old firmly cementing herself as a global pop powerhouse with her albums Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism.

The English and Albanian singer Lipa has won three Grammy Awards and seven BRIT awards, and her third album, Radical Optimism, went straight to the top of the charts in 11 countries.

In the UK, Radical Optimism was the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 with the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021.

Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 back in 2021, and, on a more personal note, was our favourite album of the 2020 lockdown (closely followed by Chloe x Halle's Ungodly Hour).

Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets to the two new Radical Optimism UK tour dates.

In an Instagram post announcing the Radical Optimism 2025 tour dates, Lipa said she "can't wait to bring this show to you", and we certainly can't wait to experience the show, too!

The two new Lipa Radical Optimism events are as follows:

24th June 2025 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

27th June 2025 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

Is there a Dua Lipa pre-sale?

The O2 Priority pre-sale on Ticketmaster will take place today (Wednesday 18th September) at 10am, and this pre-sale will be live until 9am on Friday 20th September.

It's worth knowing that these tickets aren't a ballot system, as we've seen for other artists such as Oasis, however, tickets will depend on availability and trying for tickets during the presale doesn't automatically guarantee them.

How much do Dua Lipa tickets cost?

Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images

While the official pricing for the new Liverpool and Dublin dates haven't been announced yet, we can take an educated guess that the pricing will be similar — if not slightly cheaper, as London tends to be pricier — than the Radical Optimism Wembley shows.

Lipa's London Wembley tickets started at £64 for seats, with rear pitch standing tickets starting at £98, Gold Circle standing tickets beginning from £130, and lower level seats setting Lipa fans back £130 to £155. These ticket prices don't include the booking fee.

Dua Lipa VIP and hospitality tickets 2025

VIP and Hospitality Packages site, Seat Unique, has pulled through with special tickets for Lipa at Wembley Stadium in London and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. These tickets are brilliant if you're looking to make the concert experience even more memorable.

There are four options to choose from: Premium Tickets, Private Box (un-catered hospitality), Gold and Private Box (catered hospitality), and these packages will set you back from £159.

How to get Dua Lipa Radical Optimism UK tour tickets

The O2 Priority pre-sale on is happening in mere hours this morning (Wednesday 18th September) at 10am, and this pre-sale will be live until 9am on Friday 20th September.

General on sale will be taking place two days later, on Friday 20th September, also at 10am.

