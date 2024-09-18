How to get Dua Lipa tickets as two new UK dates added to Radical Optimism tour 2025
The news of additional UK dates for Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour made us want to Dance The Night Away! Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets for the 2025 concerts.
Back in July, Dua Lipa announced a second Wembley date to her Radical Optimism tour, with the first Wembley show selling out in an unprecedented five minutes.
Now, there are two more chances to catch Lipa before she goes Houdini, with Liverpool and Dublin dates joining the 2025 tour schedule. Could the RadioTimes.com Going Out team Be The One to secure you Lipa tickets? We certainly think so.
Training Season was certainly over for Lipa even before her highly-rated Glastonbury 2024 performance, with the 29-year-old firmly cementing herself as a global pop powerhouse with her albums Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism.
The English and Albanian singer Lipa has won three Grammy Awards and seven BRIT awards, and her third album, Radical Optimism, went straight to the top of the charts in 11 countries.
In the UK, Radical Optimism was the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 with the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021.
Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 back in 2021, and, on a more personal note, was our favourite album of the 2020 lockdown (closely followed by Chloe x Halle's Ungodly Hour).
Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets to the two new Radical Optimism UK tour dates.
For more upcoming tour tickets, such as Imagine Dragons tickets and Teddy Swims tickets, stay up to date with our Going Out page.
Where are the Dua Lipa Radical Optimism UK tour dates?
In an Instagram post announcing the Radical Optimism 2025 tour dates, Lipa said she "can't wait to bring this show to you", and we certainly can't wait to experience the show, too!
What are the new Dua Lipa dates and venues 2025?
The two new Lipa Radical Optimism events are as follows:
- 24th June 2025 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- 27th June 2025 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium
Is there a Dua Lipa pre-sale?
The O2 Priority pre-sale on Ticketmaster will take place today (Wednesday 18th September) at 10am, and this pre-sale will be live until 9am on Friday 20th September.
It's worth knowing that these tickets aren't a ballot system, as we've seen for other artists such as Oasis, however, tickets will depend on availability and trying for tickets during the presale doesn't automatically guarantee them.
Here's our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
How much do Dua Lipa tickets cost?
While the official pricing for the new Liverpool and Dublin dates haven't been announced yet, we can take an educated guess that the pricing will be similar — if not slightly cheaper, as London tends to be pricier — than the Radical Optimism Wembley shows.
Lipa's London Wembley tickets started at £64 for seats, with rear pitch standing tickets starting at £98, Gold Circle standing tickets beginning from £130, and lower level seats setting Lipa fans back £130 to £155. These ticket prices don't include the booking fee.
Take a look at our top ticketing explainers: how to get cheap concert tickets and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster?
Dua Lipa VIP and hospitality tickets 2025
VIP and Hospitality Packages site, Seat Unique, has pulled through with special tickets for Lipa at Wembley Stadium in London and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. These tickets are brilliant if you're looking to make the concert experience even more memorable.
There are four options to choose from: Premium Tickets, Private Box (un-catered hospitality), Gold and Private Box (catered hospitality), and these packages will set you back from £159.
- 20th June 2025 | Dua Lipa London hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
- 21st June 2025 | Dua Lipa London hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
- 24th June 2025 | Dua Lipa Liverpool hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get Dua Lipa Radical Optimism UK tour tickets
The O2 Priority pre-sale on is happening in mere hours this morning (Wednesday 18th September) at 10am, and this pre-sale will be live until 9am on Friday 20th September.
General on sale will be taking place two days later, on Friday 20th September, also at 10am.
Ever wondered why are concert tickets so expensive?