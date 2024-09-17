He also joined bands of different genres, from country to rock, hip-hop, soul and funk. Just how did he manage to balance all this? Well, Some Things I'll Never Know.

Dimsdale, now going by the name Teddy Swims, started taking his music online in 2019 and, in a fairytale twist for the modern age, one of his covers went viral, opening The Door to a deal with Warner Records.

2020 saw Teddy Swims start to write his own original music, and write he did. The singer-songwriter created over 300 songs, leading him to become a 2021 Artist to Watch by Rolling Stone.

Tour and collaborations followed before he released his debut album I've tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023.

It's impossible to confine Teddy Swims's music to just one genre. His music is influenced by soul, R&B, pop, rock and country music, all of which is pulled together by a raw, emotional and powerful voice.

Now fans have the chance to join Teddy Swims and experience his rich and soulful vocals live at the I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour in 2025. Here's everything you need to know.

Teddy Swims will be visiting five venues across the UK and Ireland on his tour next year. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Teddy Swims tickets go on sale?

General sale will go live at 9am on Friday 20th September.

Teddy Swims UK tour pre-sale

There are also a number of pre-sales for anyone who can't quite wait until Friday. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 9am on 17th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin

OVO pre-sale (from 9am on 17th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Glasgow

O2 Priority pre-sale (from 9am on 18th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester

Three+ pre-sale (from 9am on 18th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Dublin

Co-op pre-sale (from 9am on 18th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Manchester

Venue pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Glasgow

Metropolis Music pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Birmingham, London

Metropolis pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Glasgow

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Glasgow

Spotify pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin

MCD pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 9am on 19th Sept 2024 to 8am 20th Sept 2024): Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester

Teddy Swims Hospitality tickets

If you fancy treating yourself to a little extra, you can grab a hospitality ticket from Seat Unique. There are a range of packages on offer, with perks including exclusive VIP entrance, food and drinks and a premium-category seat.

How to get Teddy Swims tickets

Simply head to the Ticketmaster website. We'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to make sure you get the ticket of your choice.

Take a look at our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for even more tips.

