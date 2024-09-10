The American pop rock group announced the extension of the tour on Monday after much speculation.

Kicking off in May 2025, the trio will be stopping in 16 countries across the continent, including the UK for one show at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

In June, the band unveiled their sixth full-length album of the same name, which saw the release of new hit tracks like Eyes Closed and Wake Up. However, this latest tour is expected to be a mixture of new songs and much-loved hits like On Top of the World, Thunder and Demons.

For those unfamiliar, Imagine Dragons is comprised of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. The group first came to the spotlight with the single It's Time, before making it big with the follow-up album Night Visions in 2012.

This album featured perhaps their best-known song Radioactive, which spent a record-breaking number of weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and was dubbed the "biggest rock hit of the year".

In the years since, their music has sold 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, while also appearing in several major films such as Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Host and more.

So, if you're a believer, here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Imagine Dragons tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Imagine Dragons hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Imagine Dragons will be coming to the UK for just one show, here's the date:

26th Jul 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Will Imagine Dragons tour the UK?

Sadly, it seems unlikely. The last time Imagine Dragons performed in the UK was in 2022, again for a one-off date, so it doesn't look like this will extend into a UK tour any time soon.

Is there an Imagine Dragons pre-sale?

Pre-sale tickets go live on Tuesday 10th, Wednesday 11th and Tuesday 12th September. The different pre-sales will be staggered out across the day.

10am, 10th Sep – album pre-sale

12am (midday), 10th Sep – Artist Medallion pre-sale

4pm, 10th Sep – Artist pre-sale

11am, 11th Sep – O2 Priority

10am, 12th Sep – Spotify pre-sale

How to get Imagine Dragons tickets

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 13th September. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Imagine Dragons tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality tickets available for Imagine Dragons?

There are!

If you miss out on general sale, hospitality is a good, if expensive, alternative. From Friday you can find hospitality tickets at Seat Unique. These will guarantee you a prime seat, plus VIP access to bars and food.

Buy Imagine Dragons hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

