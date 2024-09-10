How to get Imagine Dragons tickets as pre-sale goes live for one-off UK tour date
We're on top of the world about this!
First things first, Imagine Dragons have finally announced a European leg of their LOOM world tour.
Second things second, the band will be coming to the UK for just one night next summer.
The American pop rock group announced the extension of the tour on Monday after much speculation.
Kicking off in May 2025, the trio will be stopping in 16 countries across the continent, including the UK for one show at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
In June, the band unveiled their sixth full-length album of the same name, which saw the release of new hit tracks like Eyes Closed and Wake Up. However, this latest tour is expected to be a mixture of new songs and much-loved hits like On Top of the World, Thunder and Demons.
For those unfamiliar, Imagine Dragons is comprised of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. The group first came to the spotlight with the single It's Time, before making it big with the follow-up album Night Visions in 2012.
This album featured perhaps their best-known song Radioactive, which spent a record-breaking number of weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and was dubbed the "biggest rock hit of the year".
In the years since, their music has sold 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, while also appearing in several major films such as Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Host and more.
So, if you're a believer, here's how you can get tickets.
Buy Imagine Dragons tickets at Ticketmaster
Buy Imagine Dragons hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
When is Imagine Dragon's UK tour date?
Imagine Dragons will be coming to the UK for just one show, here's the date:
- 26th Jul 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Will Imagine Dragons tour the UK?
Sadly, it seems unlikely. The last time Imagine Dragons performed in the UK was in 2022, again for a one-off date, so it doesn't look like this will extend into a UK tour any time soon.
Is there an Imagine Dragons pre-sale?
Pre-sale tickets go live on Tuesday 10th, Wednesday 11th and Tuesday 12th September. The different pre-sales will be staggered out across the day.
- 10am, 10th Sep – album pre-sale
- 12am (midday), 10th Sep – Artist Medallion pre-sale
- 4pm, 10th Sep – Artist pre-sale
- 11am, 11th Sep – O2 Priority
- 10am, 12th Sep – Spotify pre-sale
How to get Imagine Dragons tickets
General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 13th September. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Are there hospitality tickets available for Imagine Dragons?
There are!
If you miss out on general sale, hospitality is a good, if expensive, alternative. From Friday you can find hospitality tickets at Seat Unique. These will guarantee you a prime seat, plus VIP access to bars and food.
