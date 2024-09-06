How to get Dara Ó Briain tickets as comedian reveals dates for new 73-date UK tour
The Irish comic is getting back on the road next spring.
Dara Ó Briain is heading back on tour in 2025, armed with his brand-new show Re:Creation.
The Irish comedian has booked more than 70 gigs across the UK and Ireland, starting next spring and running all the way up to March 2026.
This new tour follows the incredible success of Ó Briain's last show So, Where Were We?, which sold out at 173 venues in 20 countries, not to mention being named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023.
Now, he's bringing his trademark stories and mad moments back to our shores, and is promising audiences a "very, very, funny night".
Although probably most at home in his stand-up Ó Briain, is best known for his tenure on Mock the Week – and for his startling resemblance to the Megabus man! He has also been a repeat guest on the UK's best panel shows such as Would I Lie to You and Have I Got News for You.
More like this
Plus, he took home the glorious title of Taskmaster series 14 winner and Taskmaster: Champion of Champions in 2022.
So, if you're o'so delighted that Ó Briain is coming back to a venue near you, why not snap yourself up some tickets?
Buy Dara Ó Briain tickets at Ticketmaster
Dara Ó Briain full list of UK dates and venues
The comedian is heading to over 70 dates across the UK and Ireland in 2025 and 2025. Here's the full list.
- 2nd Apr 2025 – Buxton, Opera House
- 3rd Apr 2025 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- 4th Apr 2025 – Cheltenham, Town Hall
- 5th Apr 2025 – Bexhill on Sea, De La Warr Pavilion
- 9th Apr 2025 – Bedford, Bedford Corn Exchange
- 22nd Apr 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse
- 23rd Apr 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse
- 25th Apr 2025 – St Albans, The Alban Arena
- 1st May 2025 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 3rd May 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 8th May 2025 – Reading, Hexagon
- 9th May 2025 – Douglas (IoM) Villa Marina
- 14th May 2025 – York, Barbican
- 15th May 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome
- 16th May 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome
- 17th May 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 23rd May 2025 –Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 24th May 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 29th May 2025 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 31st May 2025 – Portsmouth, Kings Theatre
- 5th Jun 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 13th Jun 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 15th Jun 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 19th Jun 2025 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 20th Jun 2025 – Warrington, Pyramid and Parr Hall
- 21st Jun 2025 – Leeds, Grand Theatre
- 27th Jun 2025 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal
- 4th Sep 2025 – Yeovil, Westlands Entertainment Venue
- 5th Sep 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 6th Sep 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 7th Sep 2025 – Exeter, The Great Hall
- 10th Sep 2025 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- 11th Sep 2025 – Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre
- 12th Sep 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 17th Sep 2025 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 18th Sep 2025 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall
- 19th Sep 2025 – Hull, Connexion Live
- 20th Sep 2025 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- 26th Sep 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 27th Sep 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 1st Oct 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 3rd Oct 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 5th Oct 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 7th Oct 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 8th Oct 2025 – Inverness, Eden Court Theatre
- 9th Oct 2025 – Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
- 10th Oct 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
- 16th Oct 2025 – Peterborough, The Cresset
- 17th Oct 2025 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 18th Oct 2025 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 19th Oct 2025 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 30th Oct 2025 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 31st Oct 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 1st Nov 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 2nd Nov 2025 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- 6th Nov 2025 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 7th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 15th Nov 2025 – Manchester, Opera House
- 22nd Nov 2025 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- 25th Nov 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 6th Dec 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 29th Jan 2026 – Surrey, Rose Theatre
- 30th Jan 2026 – Colchester, Charter Hall
- 31st Jan 2026 – Croydon, Fairfield Halls
- 4th Feb 2026 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre
- 5th Feb 2026 – Stockport, Stockport Plaza
- 6th Feb 2026 – Carlisle, Sands Theatre
- 7th Feb 2026 – Kendall, Westmoreland Hall
- 11th Feb 2026 – Derry, Millenium Forum
- 12th Feb 2026 – Derry Millenium Forum
- 25th Feb 2026 – Guildford, G Live
- 27th Feb 2026 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 28th Mar 2026 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Dara Ó Briain tickets today
Tickets go on general sale at 11am on Friday 6th September. It may look like a lot of dates, but the seats will go quickly, so if you want to guarantee a seat, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Dara Ó Briain tickets at Ticketmaster
Head to our Going out section for more live events, like the best London ballets, what's the longest-running West End show and Mawaan Rizwan on Rocky Horror.