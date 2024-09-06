This new tour follows the incredible success of Ó Briain's last show So, Where Were We?, which sold out at 173 venues in 20 countries, not to mention being named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023.

Now, he's bringing his trademark stories and mad moments back to our shores, and is promising audiences a "very, very, funny night".

Although probably most at home in his stand-up Ó Briain, is best known for his tenure on Mock the Week – and for his startling resemblance to the Megabus man! He has also been a repeat guest on the UK's best panel shows such as Would I Lie to You and Have I Got News for You.

Plus, he took home the glorious title of Taskmaster series 14 winner and Taskmaster: Champion of Champions in 2022.

So, if you're o'so delighted that Ó Briain is coming back to a venue near you, why not snap yourself up some tickets?

Buy Dara Ó Briain tickets at Ticketmaster

The comedian is heading to over 70 dates across the UK and Ireland in 2025 and 2025. Here's the full list.

2nd Apr 2025 – Buxton, Opera House

3rd Apr 2025 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate

4th Apr 2025 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

5th Apr 2025 – Bexhill on Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

9th Apr 2025 – Bedford, Bedford Corn Exchange

22nd Apr 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse

23rd Apr 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse

25th Apr 2025 – St Albans, The Alban Arena

1st May 2025 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

3rd May 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre

8th May 2025 – Reading, Hexagon

9th May 2025 – Douglas (IoM) Villa Marina

14th May 2025 – York, Barbican

15th May 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

16th May 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

17th May 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

23rd May 2025 –Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

24th May 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

29th May 2025 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

31st May 2025 – Portsmouth, Kings Theatre

5th Jun 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

13th Jun 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

15th Jun 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

19th Jun 2025 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

20th Jun 2025 – Warrington, Pyramid and Parr Hall

21st Jun 2025 – Leeds, Grand Theatre

27th Jun 2025 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal

4th Sep 2025 – Yeovil, Westlands Entertainment Venue

5th Sep 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

6th Sep 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

7th Sep 2025 – Exeter, The Great Hall

10th Sep 2025 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

11th Sep 2025 – Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre

12th Sep 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

17th Sep 2025 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre

18th Sep 2025 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

19th Sep 2025 – Hull, Connexion Live

20th Sep 2025 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

26th Sep 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

27th Sep 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

1st Oct 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

3rd Oct 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena

5th Oct 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

7th Oct 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome

8th Oct 2025 – Inverness, Eden Court Theatre

9th Oct 2025 – Dundee, Whitehall Theatre

10th Oct 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

16th Oct 2025 – Peterborough, The Cresset

17th Oct 2025 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

18th Oct 2025 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

19th Oct 2025 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

30th Oct 2025 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

31st Oct 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall

1st Nov 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

2nd Nov 2025 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

6th Nov 2025 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

7th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15th Nov 2025 – Manchester, Opera House

22nd Nov 2025 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

25th Nov 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

6th Dec 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

29th Jan 2026 – Surrey, Rose Theatre

30th Jan 2026 – Colchester, Charter Hall

31st Jan 2026 – Croydon, Fairfield Halls

4th Feb 2026 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre

5th Feb 2026 – Stockport, Stockport Plaza

6th Feb 2026 – Carlisle, Sands Theatre

7th Feb 2026 – Kendall, Westmoreland Hall

11th Feb 2026 – Derry, Millenium Forum

12th Feb 2026 – Derry Millenium Forum

25th Feb 2026 – Guildford, G Live

27th Feb 2026 – London, Eventim Apollo

28th Mar 2026 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse

How to get Dara Ó Briain tickets today

Tickets go on general sale at 11am on Friday 6th September. It may look like a lot of dates, but the seats will go quickly, so if you want to guarantee a seat, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

