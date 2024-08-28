Luckily, London is home to some of the most prestigious ballet companies out there – such as the English National Ballet and the London City Ballet – not to mention iconic venues like the Royal Albert Hall and London Coliseum.

Even luckier, right now there are a tonne of new ballets being held, or about to be held, on London stages, from traditional renditions of The Nutcracker to revolutionary adaptations of Swan Lake.

Below, you'll find our picks of the best ballets on at the moment, as well as a guide to where to watch the best ballets so that, whether you're a plié professional or a Bras bas beginner, you'll find something to suit you.

Now, allow us to pointe you in the direction of London's best ballets.

Jump to:

Where can I watch ballet in London?

London ballets are most often held at the London Coliseum in the West End. However, you can also catch performances at the Royal Albert Hall, Sadler's Wells in Islington and of course, the prestigious Royal Opera House.

While the London Coliseum is a more traditional venue, as this is the home of The English National Ballet, and the Royal Opera House is by far the most grand and prestigious, we'd recommend the Royal Albert Hall if you're looking for something with spectacle. The performances there are held 'in the round', which means you get an incredible view from every angle.

Best London ballets at a glance

Best London ballets to see in 2024

Swan Lake

Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty

Until 8th Sep 2024 – London Coliseum

The world's most famous ballet, Swan Lake, is coming back to London this autumn performed by the highly acclaimed State Ballet of Georgia and the English National Opera Orchestra. Comprising a company of 70 and with a number of gorgeous sets and costumes, you can witness the stunning spectacle of the swans in and immerse yourself in Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Buy Swan Lake tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

Nutcracker

Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images

12th Dec 2024 – 12th Jan 2025 – London Coliseum

Christmas just isn't Christmas without a production of the Nutcracker! This version, performed by over 100 dancers and musicians from the English National Ballet, will be bringing festive cheer and the magical story of little Clara and King Rat to the London Coliseum from December.

Buy Nutcracker tickets from £22 at London Theatre Direct

Giselle

English National Ballet/ London Theatre Direct

15th – 18th Jan 2025 – London Coliseum

A heart-breaking tale of love and redemption, Giselle returns to the London Coliseum next year for a very limited four-day run performed by the English National Ballet. For those unfamiliar, Giselle follows the story of a young peasant girl in love with a handsome Duke but, unbeknownst her, the Duke has been hiding his nobility and his engagement to another girl.

Fun fact: Giselle was one of the first full-length ballets to be performed on pointe.

Buy Giselle tickets from £22 at London Theatre Direct

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake The Next Generation

New Adventures/ London Theatre Direct

3rd – 31st Dec 2024 – Sadler's Wells

Visionary choreographer Matthew Bourne is bringing his revolutionary adaptation of Swan Lake back to London this December. First staged at Sadler's Wells in 1995, this iconic show sees the normally dainty troupe of female swans swapped for male dancers. This version is in fact the world's longest running ballet production on the West End and Broadway, and has received over 30 awards, including an Olivier and three Tony's.

Buy Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake tickets from £15 at London Theatre Direct

The Nutcracker at the Royal Albert Hall

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

29th – 31st Dec 2024 – Royal Albert Hall

What's better than one one version of The Nutcracker? Tutu! The Royal Albert Hall is also holding its own adaptation performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s world-class dancers and orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Buy The Nutcracker tickets from £15 at TodayTix

Lazgi – Dance of Soul and Love

London Theatre Direct

14th Sep 2024 – London Coliseum

This September London is set to host the much-anticipated premiere of Lazgi, a new show by German choreographer Raoul Raimondo Rebeck. Performed by the National Ballet of Uzbekistan, this ballet pays homage to the ancient folk dance Lazgi and traces the rich history of Khorezm dance across the ages. Fiery and profound, this is a ballet like no other.

Buy Lazgi - Dance of Soul and Love tickets from £18 at TodayTix

Resurgence

London City Ballet/ London Theatre Direct

11th – 14th Sep 2024 – Sadler's Wells

Sadler’s Wells former company, the London City Ballet, is making a triumphant return to its former home after almost 30 years away. To mark its return, the company will be performing Resurgence: a celebration of British ballet and contemporary dance to thrill audiences of all ages.

Buy Resurgence tickets from £19 at London Theatre Direct

Circa's Duck Pond

19th – 30th Dec 2024 – Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre

With jaw-dropping stunts, incredible aerial manoeuvres, and fresh comedy, Circa's Duck Pond is a inspired reimagining of Swan Lake coming to Royal Festival Hall in December. Whether you're a ballet lover or not, this radical new show is sure to be a spectacle for the ages.

Buy Circa’s Duck Pond tickets from £25 at London Theatre Direct

Best London dance shows to see in 2024

Looking to expand your horizons? There are also a ton of contemporary and unusual dance shows going on. Here's our pick of the best.

Wing Chun

Mobius London

27th Aug – 7th Sep 2024 – Sadler's Wells

Don't miss the ground-breaking dance drama that has taken Chinese box offices by storm. Following the true story of martial artist and prestigious Grandmaster Yip Man, this performance encompasses the legendary art of Wing Chun, alongside Tai Chi, Bagua Zhang, Baji Quan, Praying Mantis and other Chinese martial arts masterpieces.

Buy Wing Chun tickets from £15 at TodayTix

Cirque de Soleil: Corteo

Katja Ogrin/Redferns

9th Jan – 2nd Mar 2025 – Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil is back in London next winter with their iconic show Corteo. Running for just eight weeks, audiences will be able to marvel at the show's trademark incredible acrobatics and effects, except now it's being presented in a completely unique way. The upcoming production will see the venue completely reconfigured, as the seating and stage will be split into two halves.

Buy Cirque de Soleil: Corteo tickets from £66 at Ticketmaster

What do I wear to the ballet in London?

While plenty of people like to dress up for the ballet, there is no actual dress code.

We'd suggest going with a smart casual look, but really, anything goes. Just make sure you're fully clothed and in something that's comfortable enough to sit in for a few hours.

For more Going out inspiration, here's what to do in London this weekend, the best London experience gifts and best UK pantomimes.