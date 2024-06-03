Every few months, Cabaret London hits the headlines by announcing two more well-known celebrities will be taking on the show's starring roles of Sally Bowles and Emcee.

Over the past three years, huge names such as Eddie Redmayne, Aimee Lou Wood and Cara Delevingne have all cropped up on the show's cast list. With each actor bringing their own spin to director Rebecca Frecknall's adaptation.

Now, it's time to unpack the current cast. Below, you'll find a full list of who is performing in Cabaret London at the moment, as well as a complete record of the previous stars. We've also answered your burning questions, like 'is there a dress code?', 'how long is it?', and 'how much do tickets cost?'.

So, without further ado, willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to Cabaret.

Cabaret London cast: Who is starring right now?

Cabaret London full cast list:

Rhea Norwood as Sally Bowles

Layton Williams as Emcee

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw

Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz

Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider

Wilf Scolding ad Ernst Ludwig

Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie

Liv Alexander as Texas

Natalie Chua as Frenchie

Laura Delany as Rosie

Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans

Damon Gould as Victor

El Haq Latief as Helga

Grant Neal as Herman/Max

Hícaro Nicolai as Lulu

Travis Ross as Bobby

Nic Myers as Alternate Sally Bowles

Swing – Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden

Prologue company – Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley, Ena Yamaguchi

Read on for more about the current Sally Bowles and Emcee – Rhea Norwood and Layton Williams.

Rhea Norwood as Sally Bowles (from 3rd Jun – 21st Sept 2024)

ATG Tickets

Who is Sally Bowles? Sally Bowles is the starring role in Cabaret. She is a talented performer who headlines at the Kit Kat Club and finds a new romance with visitor Clifford Bradshaw.

Where have I seen Rhea Norwood before? Rhea Norwood is best known for playing Imogen Heaney in Heartstopper. She also appeared in the Channel 4 drama Consent and the Amazon Prime comedy Your Christmas or Mine 2.

Layton Williams as Emcee (from 3rd Jun – 21st Sept 2024)

ATG Tickets

Who is Emcee? The Emcee is the Master of Ceremonies who runs the Kit Kat Club.

Where have I seen Layton Williams before? Layton Williams is best known for playing Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education. He also finished runner-up in the 2023 season of Strictly Come Dancing. On stage, he has appeared in Billy Elliot the Musical and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Who has starred in Cabaret London?

Since the opening production in 2021, Cabaret London has regularly brought in new faces to play its two starring roles: Sally Bowles and Emcee. Here's a full list of everyone who has starred to date:

Who has played Sally Bowles in Cabaret London?

Cara Delevingne (Mar – Jun 2024)

Rebecca Lucy Taylor/Self Esteem (Sept 2023 – Mar 2024)

Maude Apatow (May – Sept 2023)

Aimee Lou Wood (Feb – May 2023)

Madeline Brewer (Oct 2022 – Feb 2023)

Amy Lennox (Mar – Oct 2022)

Jessie Buckley (Nov 2021 – Mar 2022)

Who has played the Emcee in Cabaret London?

Luke Treadaway (Mar – Jun 2024)

Jake Shears (Sept 2023 – Mar 2024)

Mason Alexander Park (May – Sept 2023)

John McCrea (Feb – May 2023)

Callum Scott Howells (Oct 2022 – Feb 2023)

Fra Fee (Mar – Oct 2022)

Eddie Redmayne (Nov 2021 – Mar 2022)

Where is Cabaret on in London?

ATG Tickets

Cabaret London is being held at the Playhouse Theatre, which has been fully transformed into the Kit Kat Club.

The theatre is on Northumberland Avenue, right next to Charing Cross Station, which means your easiest way of getting there is by getting on the Bakerloo and Northern lines, or Southeastern Rail services.

How long is Cabaret London on for?

Right now you can book tickets up until 31st May 2025, although we can't tell you who will be starring then!

How long is Cabaret London?

Cabaret London runs for approximately two hours and 45 minutes, with one interval.

For evening performances, the show normally lasts from 7:30pm to 10:45pm, and for matinees 2pm to 4:45pm.

Is there a dress code for Cabaret London?

There is no specific dress code for the Playhouse Theatre so you can wear whatever you like. Our recommendation: wear something you can comfortably sit in for a few hours, but also something a bit glam to make the evening feel special – you can't go wrong with smart casual.

How much do Cabaret London tickets cost?

Cabaret London tickets start at £30 for weekday seats in the Upper Circle. Then, it's £70 to £250 for the Dress Circle, and £125 to £375 for the Stalls.

Close to the stage there are also tables and chairs which mimic the layout of a real Cabaret Club. These seats start at £250 and include dining options with a three-course dinner and half a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne.

How to get Cabaret London tickets

You can buy tickets for Cabaret London at ATG Tickets, TodayTix and London Theatre Direct. At the time of writing, the best price can be found at ATG Tickets for £30.

You can now book tickets until 31st May 2025, although if you want to see the current cast in action you'll need to book before 21st September 2024.

