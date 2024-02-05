Joining her as the Emcee is theatre actor Luke Treadaway – best known for his Olivier Award-winning performance in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time – The pair will be taking over from Self Esteem (AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor) and Jake Shears, who currently play the roles at London’s Playhouse Theatre.

The hit production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, premiered back in 2021 with Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne leading the cast. Ever since, it’s become known for its all-star lead performers, such as Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood and John McCrea from Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

On the subject of her upcoming performance, Delevingne said: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.

“I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Delevingne will be appearing from 11th March to 1st June. If you’ve struggled to get tickets to the show in the past, well maybe this time you’ll be lucky. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where can I see Cara Delevingne in Cabaret?

Delevingne and Luke Treadaway will be making their debut from Monday 11th March until Saturday 1st June 2024 – just 12 weeks.

The pair will be performing at the Playhouse Theatre which has undergone an incredible transformation into Berlin’s infamous Kit Kat Club. To get there, you’ll need to head to Embankment (via the Bakerloo, Northern, Circle, or District Line) or Charing Cross (Bakerloo or Northern Line or Southeastern rail).

How much do Cabaret tickets cost?

We know that money makes the world go round, so you’ll be pleased to know that Cabaret tickets start at just £30.

How to get Cabaret tickets

If you want to see Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway perform, you’ll need to be quick and snap up a ticket for this spring. But even if you miss out on that cast, remember that another great pair will come along for the next lot.

Right now, you can book tickets for up to February 2025, so there’s plenty of chances.

