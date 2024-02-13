Tom Holland will be taking on the role of Romeo this spring and summer. The global star is probably best known for his portrayal of Peter Peter (Spider-Man) in the record-breaking franchise Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as starring in movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Infinity War.

While Holland has firmly established himself as a film actor, it’s worth noting that this isn’t Holland’s first West End rodeo. The 27-year-old played the lead role in Billy Elliot the Musical for two years — after being talent-spotted and invited to audition for the London production of Billy Elliot, Holland actually landed the role of Billy’s friend Michael, however, he later took on the production’s titular role. But, we’re sure Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet will be a different kettle of fish.

Speaking about working with Holland, boundary-pushing Lloyd said: "Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End."

The British director is known for his star-studded adaptations of classic plays, for example Doctor Faustus with Kit Harington, Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke leading The Seagull. However, Romeo & Juliet will be Lloyd’s first Shakespeare production since 2014’s Richard III starring Martin Freeman.

Where and when is Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet showing in London?

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Romeo & Juliet will be running at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London’s West End. The theatre is easy to get to, whether you’re travelling across London or visiting from further afield.

The theatre is within walking distance of Leicester Square underground station (for Northern and Piccadilly lines), Piccadilly Circus underground station (for Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines), and Charing Cross station for southeastern railway services.

If you're a fan of the theatre, you're definitely in the right place! Just take a look at our best West End shows guide and how to get cheap theatre tickets.

How long is Romeo & Juliet starring Tom Holland in London for?

Romeo & Juliet will be performing at the Duke of York’s Theatre for just 12 weeks this year, from Saturday 11th May until Saturday 3rd August 2024.

How long is the performance of Romeo & Juliet?

The actual run time of Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet hasn’t been confirmed yet, and previous productions vary in length, so to give you an educated guess would be quite difficult. For example, a recent Shakespeare Theatre Company performance lasted two hours 40-minutes, whereas Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet had a run time of one hour 50-minutes, with a 20-minute interval.

How to get Romeo & Juliet London West End tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Romeo & Juliet are on sale right now, having been released at 8am this morning (Tuesday 13th February). It looks like these tickets are only available to ATG+ members.

General on sale is happening four hours later, at 12pm today (Tuesday 13th February).

As always, The Jamie Lloyd Company continues to deliver on its commitment to accessibility, and will offer 10,000 tickets priced at £25 and under, with 5,000 of these tickets for under 30s, key workers, and theatre goers receiving government benefits.

