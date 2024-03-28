Also joining them is Doctor Who legend Freema Agyeman as the Nurse, who recently came off a theatre run in God of Carnage. Plus, Michael Balogun as Friar, Tomiwa Edun as Capulet, Mia Jerome as Montague, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Paris, Ray Sesay as Tybalt, Nima Taleghani as Benvolio, Joshua-Alexander Williams as Mercutio and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer as Camera Operators.

In the full cast announcement, Tom Holland, AKA Spider-Man, said: "Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together."

While Amewudah-Rivers added: "I'm so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It's a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I'm excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre."

The show will be running at for just 12 weeks, from Saturday 11th May until Saturday 3rd August 2024. Check out our full guide on how to get Romeo and Juliet tickets to find out more.

Are Romeo and Juliet tickets still available?

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland are currently sold out, although you never know if they'll go back on sale.

Keep an eye on TodayTix and ATG Tickets and, in the meantime, check out our list of the best Shakespeare plays.

