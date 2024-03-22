Penned by Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan, this new show follows a group of year 11 students each tasked with looking after a robot baby for sex education.

Playfully described as being about “growing out of growing up”, fans can expect a fun and punchy comedy with plenty of heart.

Taking the lead on stage is Bradley Riches, who recently starred as James in the second series of Heartstopper and was just this week ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother House. Alongside him are a string of fresh faces, including Ashley Goh, Jaina Brock-Patel, Lauren Conroy, Lucy Carter and more.

The musical is coming to The Other Palace for just six weeks this summer and, if the concerts are anything to go by, we’re going to be crying out for more. Here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Babies tickets at TodayTix

When and where can I see Babies the musical?

Babies is playing at The Other Palace for just six weeks from 31st May to 14th July with shows every Tuesday to Sunday.

How much do Babies tickets cost?

Right now, all 900 tickets for the first three shows are priced at £20. After that, tickets start at £23 and go up to £87.

How to get Babies the musical tickets

Tickets are on sale now at TodayTix, remember that three concert shows were all sold out, so you’ll need to be quick to guarantee yourself a spot.

Buy Babies tickets at TodayTix

