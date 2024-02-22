In the years since, the venue has been known to host some of the shiniest stars in theatre, from Imelda Staunton to James Norton, and some of the biggest shows, like Dreamgirls, 9 to 5 and Gypsy.

But what’s there at the moment? And is it worth a visit?

To help you decide whether the Savoy Theatre is worth your time and hard-earned money, we’ve put together this guide with everything you need to know. We’ve listed what’s currently showing and coming up later this year, as well as easy instructions on how to get there and where best to sit.

You’ll want to sing after getting through all of this great information!

Where is the Savoy Theatre in London?

9 To 5 The Musical directed by Jeff Calhoun at The Savoy Theatre. Robbie Jack / Corbis / Getty

The Savoy Theatre can be found on the iconic Strand, just minutes from London hotspots like Covent Garden and Leicester Square.

What is the closest tube station to the Savoy Theatre?

To get to The Savoy, your best bet is to head to Charing Cross station, either by Southeastern rail or the Northern and Bakerloo lines.

Alternatively you can walk from Temple on the Circle and District lines or Embankment, which is on all of the above.

Savoy Theatre seating plan: Where’s the best place to sit?

The Savoy Theatre has a capacity of 1,158 seats and is split between the Stalls, Dress Circle and Upper Circle. On all levels, you’ll want to make sure you’re sat in the middle or the front, as the back seats may be slightly obstructed by the overhanging floor above. It’s also worth noting that the Savoy is very tall and narrow, so the Upper Circle may feel slightly further away than in other theatres.

As per usual, the best views come from the stalls, with the Savoy recommending rows H to P in particular, but as we know just how expensive these seats can be, we would suggest looking for somewhere in the Dress Circle – especially as you’ll have more leg room.

If you’re desperate to sit in the stalls, however, you can always try queueing up at theatre before 10am when they offer front row seats at a discounted price for that evening’s show, just be aware that it’s on a first come first served basis.

If you’re anxious about what view you’ll have, we’d recommend using the view preview on ATG Tickets when buying seats – simply click on the seat you want to purchase and scroll up to see a preview of what your view will look like – or you can get reviews and images from real customers on SeatPlan.

In terms of accessibility, the theatre has step free access to the Dress Circle via the entrance on Carting Lane. There is an accessible toilet but no step free access to the bar areas, however the theatre does provide an in-seat service for snacks and drinks.

What is the dress code for the Savoy Theatre?

There is no specific dress code for the Savoy, but we understand it can be hard to know what to wear for a night out at the theatre.

You want to be comfortable and warm, but also still feel like you’re out for a special occasion, so if you want our opinion, you can’t really go wrong with jeans and a nice top.

What’s on at the Savoy Theatre?

In recent years, the Savoy Theatre has been home to some the biggest names and hottest shows in the West End. Nicole Scherzinger’s Sunset Boulevard recently finished up there and before that is held the London debut of Pretty Woman, the 9 to 5 musical and Dreamgirls.

Here’s what you can catch at the Savoy Theatre at the moment:

Plaza Suite

Plaza Suite. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hollywood actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are currently making their West End debut in the limited time run of Plaza Suite.

This five-star play has transferred to London from New York, where it ran in 2022 and became the third highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the show follows three different couples who stay in one hotel room, Suite 719 of the Plaza Hotel.

Throughout the show, Broderick and Parker play all three couples; one of whom is there celebrate their anniversary, the second is a movie producer and his former high school girlfriend, and the third the parents of a nervous bride on her wedding day.

Described as “first-class” and a “wild ride” in reviews, the comedy will stick around in London until 31st March, so make sure you grab tickets while you can.

How much do tickets cost?

Owing to the show’s limited-time run and famous cast, tickets for Plaza Suite are now low in stock and high in price. Right now, the lowest you can get a seat for is £95, but if that’s not an option for you, there’s always a chance for cheap last-minute tickets at the Leicester Square TKTS booth or in one of the many ticket lotteries.

What’s coming up at the Savoy Theatre?

There’s certainly a big year in store for the Savoy Theatre, with one major Broadway musical in particular touching down on UK shores in the summer. Here’s a taste of what to expect:

Mean Girls the Musical

Mean Girls: The Musical. TodayTix

The hit Broadway musical Mean Girls is coming to The Savoy Theatre this summer with Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, and Regina George – AKA The Plastics – taking the venue over from 6th June to 27th October.

The production is based on the 2004 film starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, which in turn was made from the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Coming straight from the minds of Tina Fey (who plays Ms Norbury in both films) composer Jeff Richmond and writer Nell Benjamin, this adaptation is a hot pink totally fetch extravaganza, featuring addictive songs such as Revenge Party, Apex Predator and World Burn.

For our full guide to the show, here’s how to get Mean Girls tickets, or you can head straight over to ATG Tickets and buy yourself a seat.

