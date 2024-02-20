So, when it gets announced that a play of Murder on the Orient Express is set to tour around the UK this autumn, you just know it’s going to be a hit.

This September, Murder on the Orient Express is going on tour to 22 venues around the UK and Ireland. Starting off in Salford, the play will journey round to Glasgow, Cambridge, Newcastle and more, bringing the story of Christie’s most famous novel to life.

The show has been adapted by American playwright Ken Ludwig, who was responsible for the recent sell-out performances of And Then There Were None. Joining him is three-time Agatha Christie director Lucy Bailey who said: “Murder on the Orient Express, fast, funny almost farcical at times but with a dark undercurrent of loss and revenge… A train stuck in a snow drift. The holed-up passengers all suspected of murder – what fun to be had!”

More like this

We wouldn’t dare spoil the story for anyone who doesn’t know it, but if you want a synopsis here it is: “Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?”

So, grab your magnifying glass, your moustache comb, and your best detective skills. It’s time to get on the case!

If it's Agatha Christie on stage you're after, here's our Witness for the Prosecution review, or you can always pick up a few tickets to London's longest-running play The Mousetrap.

Murder on the Orient Express will be chugging throughout the country from September 2024 to April 2025. The play will be setting off in Salford before travelling on to Edinburgh, Birmingham, Sheffield Cardiff, and more.

Here’s the full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to see Murder on the Orient Express play on tour

The Murder on the Orient Express tour has more on sale dates than suspects, with each venue having its own on sale date starting Tuesday 20th February.

For the dates in Glasgow, Richmond, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and York, tickets go on sale at ATG Tickets on Friday 23rd February at 10am.

For the other locations, you’ll need to head to the individual venue site, just watch your back and keep your eyes peeled for murderers…

Buy Murder on the Orient Express tickets at ATG Tickets

If you want to experience the thrills and whispers of an Agatha Christie story for yourself, check out our list of the best steam train experiences and best murder mystery experiences.

Advertisement

You can also just grab yourself a ticket now to Fever’s The Murdér Express immersive dining experience, or try a murder mystery lunch on board the Belmond Pullman luxury steam train with Virgin Experience Days.